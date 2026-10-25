Four killed in collision between two motorbikes in northern city

HẢI PHÒNG — Four people aged between 16 and 21 were killed in a collision involving two motorbikes in the northern port city of Hải Phòng early Sunday morning, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred at around 1.40am on Võ Văn Kiệt Street in Thạch Khôi Ward, in front of AEON Mall shopping centre.

The two motorbikes were travelling in the same direction when they collided, throwing all four people onto the road. One victim died at the scene, three others succumbed to serious injuries later at the hospital.

The victims, aged between 16 and 21, were residents of Ninh Giang and Vĩnh Lại communes. They died from injuries including cervical spine trauma, head injuries and multiple traumatic injuries, authorities said.

Images from the scene showed extensive damage to the motorbikes, with debris scattered across the road and the victims lying in separate lanes.

Street lights were on at the time of the accident.

Following the accident, Colonel Nguyễn Đức Thìn, Deputy Director of the Hải Phòng City Police arrived at the scene to inspect the local traffic infrastructure, as well as other locations identified as potential traffic accident hotspots.

Colonel Thìn directed the Traffic Police and the "HP22" task force – a specialized unit that provides highly effective support to existing police forces in combating and suppressing crime – to proactively conduct patrols in key areas and along major routes, particularly during nighttime hours, weekends, and major local events.

Furthermore, the city police leadership instructed the relevant specialised units and local ward police to urgently investigate and clarify the incident, and to strictly address any violations. — VNS