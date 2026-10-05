Unlocking the potential of older workers in an ageing society

HÀ NỘI — Many older people want to continue working after retirement to supplement their income and also stay socially connected, remain active and feel that they still have a valuable role to play.

However, their specific needs and expectations can make it difficult to match them with suitable jobs.

At a recent specialised job fair for older workers in Hà Nội, 65-year-old Nguyễn Thị Việt from Thái Nguyên Province found a cleaning job at Fuji Import-Export Company, with a monthly salary of VNĐ6 million (US$230).

According to Trần Thị Hiền, the company's human resources manager, it needs to recruit around 100 workers. However, filling these positions is not easy, partly because the work involves physical demands and health considerations.

Trần Khoa from Định Công Ward in Hà Nội, who is over 60 years old, also secured a job at the event, taking up a security guard position with a monthly salary of about VNĐ6 million. He said the employer calculates wages based on working hours in line with State regulations.

"That income is enough to provide some stability. At my age, I want a job close to home that suits my health. Working also helps me stay active, interact with others and remain flexible," he said.

Meanwhile, after spending nearly a year at home, 71-year-old Phạm Ngọc Chiến attended the fair hoping to find an office job where he could put his computer skills to use.

According to the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre, a recent specialised job fair for older workers offered 250 vacancies.

Positions considered suitable for their health, experience and skills included security guards, customer service and consultancy staff, kitchen workers and assistants, cleaners, handicraft producers, hourly domestic helpers and other part-time roles.

Unskilled positions accounted for 67 per cent of the vacancies. Jobs requiring intermediate-level qualifications or technical training made up 12 per cent, while positions for college and university graduates accounted for 21 per cent.

In terms of pay, around 40 per cent of vacancies offered less than VNĐ7 million ($269) a month, mainly for basic jobs such as cleaning and handicraft production. Salaries of VNĐ7 million to VNĐ10 million ($384) were offered for 30 per cent of positions, including sales, security and kitchen jobs.

Security personnel and experienced consultants could earn an average of VNĐ10 million to VNĐ15 million ($576) a month, accounting for 15 per cent of vacancies. Jobs paying VNĐ15 million or more made up 5 per cent, mainly in positions requiring specialised skills and extensive experience.

Despite the relatively large number of vacancies, the positions do not necessarily match demand, as older jobseekers have different priorities and expectations.

Ngọc Hạnh, from Nghĩa Đô Ward, is not under financial pressure but is still looking for part-time work. Her main requirement is a job that allows her to take weekends off so she can spend time caring for her family.

Late last year, Hạnh opted for early retirement at the age of 54 after nearly 30 years working as a postal service accountant. After she left the office, her daily routine revolved around exercise, housework, cooking and waiting for her husband and children to return from work. Over time, however, she began to feel bored and wanted to return to employment.

"I want a job that doesn't require too much mental effort. After decades of dealing with accounts and paperwork, I need a break from that kind of pressure," she said.

Hạnh has found that jobs for older people are available, but securing one that genuinely suits her needs is another matter. Restaurant service and cleaning jobs, for example, often require weekend shifts, precisely when she wants to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

Nguyễn Thị Liên, 65, a retired public-sector employee who spent decades working in administrative services, is also hoping to re-enter the labour market.

After retiring, Liên stayed home to look after her grandchildren while her children worked. Now that the children are growing up, she has more free time and feels healthy enough to take on a suitable job.

Although she receives a pension and health insurance benefits, her motivation is not simply to earn extra money. She wants to remain active, maintain her independence and have greater control over her daily life.

Liên believes older people's employment needs vary according to their health and professional backgrounds. Those with higher qualifications may continue in intellectual or office-based roles, while others may choose manual work, provided it is appropriate for their physical condition.

She has asked the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre for advice on office work or light cleaning jobs. Before making a decision, she plans to consider the options and discuss them with her children and grandchildren.

Unlocking the potential of older workers

Chairman of the Hà Nội Association of the Elderly Nguyễn Thế Toàn said population ageing is progressing faster than expected. Many older people remain healthy and possess professional expertise, technical skills and management experience. They want to continue working, contributing to society and improving their quality of life, he noted.

"Many older people face difficulties accessing jobs that match their health and qualifications," Toàn said.

Việt Nam is entering a period of rapid population ageing. Over the past 25 years, the proportion of people aged 65 and above has doubled from 7 to 14 per cent.

In 2025, Việt Nam had approximately 16.5 million people aged 60 and above, accounting for 16 per cent of the population. The country is projected to become an aged society by 2036, with people in this age group potentially making up more than 25 per cent of the population by 2050.

Nguyễn Tây Nam, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Home Affairs, said that as both Việt Nam and the capital city enter a period of population ageing, proactive measures are needed to mobilise all available resources for development, including the experience and skills of older workers.

With knowledge, professional expertise and practical skills accumulated over decades, older people can continue contributing to the economy through production, business activities, vocational training, consultancy and other work suited to their health and aspirations, he said.

"Hà Nội continues to regard older people as an important social resource. The 2026 job counselling and recruitment event for older people reflects the city's determination to create conditions for them to continue working, contributing and making use of their experience and skills.

"This will help build an inclusive labour market that can adapt to population ageing and support sustainable development," Nam said. — VNS