More than a meal: Food drive brings hope to HCM City vocational trainees

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — Over three tonnes of essential food items, gift packages and freshly prepared hot lunches were delivered to more than 560 trainees and students with special circumstances at the HCM City Centre for Sponsoring - Vocational Training and Employment Introduction on October 3 through the Food Drive 2026 community initiative.

The activity was organised by Food Bank Việt Nam in collaboration with the centre, Ford Việt Nam and its eight southern dealerships.

The nationwide campaign focuses on collecting, managing and distributing food and essential provisions to institutions and communities in need.

By promoting efficient resource allocation and reducing food waste, the initiative encourages social participation in welfare activities.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, president of Food Bank Việt Nam, said Food Drive is a key initiative connecting food resources from enterprises and individuals with communities in need.

The HCM City event comes as Food Bank Việt Nam prepares to mark its 10th anniversary milestone on October 10.

“Beyond providing food, partner teams directly prepared and served lunches to get closer to beneficiaries. Every joint effort ensures essential supplies reach where they are needed most,” Khởi said.

Nguyễn Thanh Tuấn, deputy director of the HCM City Centre for Sponsoring - Vocational Training and Employment Introduction, said maintaining secure food supplies remains a top operational priority for the facility as it cares for and trains students with diverse needs.

The food received from the programme provides vital support and helps the facility plan long-term meals.

Volunteers did not merely hand over provisions, but also served nutritious lunches to the trainees.

“Eating together and sharing conversations helped build warm connections between students and the community,” Tuấn said.

Nguyễn Văn Khải, a student living and studying full-time at the centre, expressed his delight at welcoming the visiting delegation.

Beyond the food packages and warm meals, he was deeply touched by the time volunteers spent connecting with the trainees.

"What I felt most deeply today was that everyone stayed to share a meal and chat with us. It makes us feel genuinely cared for and encourages us to keep striving in life," Khải said.

Through the programme, dealership teams actively accompanied local sites to better understand specific needs and provide practical aid, Nguyễn Nguyên Phong, Sales Manager of Ford Southern Region, said.

At the centre, serving nutritious meals, sharing lunch and spending time conversing with trainees made the support more direct and personal.

“The company aims to maintain this engaged, long-term partnership in future community activities rather than simply donating resources,” he said.

Before arriving in HCM City, the Food Drive 2026 campaign was rolled out in Ninh Bình, Hà Nội, Sơn La, Thanh Hóa, and Đà Nẵng.

Following this stop, the initiative will head to Nghệ An Province for its final leg of the year, bringing total food distribution across the country to approximately 15 tonnes. — VNS