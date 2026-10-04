Ten books on science and innovation recognised

HÀ NỘI — Ten books and book series received awards from the Ministry of Science and Technology in Hà Nội on Sunday for their scientific merit and contributions to promoting the country's digital transformation and innovation process.

The award ceremony took place during the National Innovation Day event, wrapping up the '2026 Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation Book Awards'.

The initiative was organised within the framework of implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo, Resolution No. 03/NQ-CP of the Government, and Decision No. 1169/QĐ-TTg dated June 16, 2025, by the Prime Minister, which issued the programme "Promoting communication for the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW" through 2030.

It aims to honour outstanding books and book series that demonstrate scientific merit, practical applicability and significant impact, while also recognising the contributions of authors, scientists, and publishing professionals to the country's digital transformation process.

Although held for the first time, the award attracted 329 entries submitted by over 40 publishing houses, organisations and affiliated partners, which a panel of judges evaluated based on their scientific value, novelty, applicability and publishing quality.

Nine printed book series and one electronic book received the awards on Sunday.

The first prize went to the two-volume set 'Vietnam Red Data Book' written and edited by Prof Dr Nguyễn Quảng Trường, Prof Dr Trần Thế Bách, Dr Nguyễn Thế Cường, Dr Đỗ Văn Hải and Dr Bùi Hồng Quang, published by the Natural Science and Technology Publishing House.

Three second prizes went to 'AI and humans' (electronic format) by Prof Dr Hồ Tú Bảo, 'Digital Literacy for the Masses – Basic Digital Skills' by Dr Trần Văn Khải, and 'Developing New Productive Forces for Breakthroughs in the Digital Era' by Assoc Prof Dr Vũ Thanh Sơn.

Three third prizes went to 'Pre-hospital Emergency Care', edited by Assoc Prof Dr Hoàng Bùi Hải, 'History of the Romanised Vietnamese Script (1615–1919)' by Dr Phạm Thị Kiều Ly, and 'Nuclear Power Safety' by Prof Dr Phạm Duy Hiền.

Three consolation prizes were awarded to the 'Handbook on Hospital Antibiotic Use' by Dr Nguyễn Đức Long và Assoc Pror Dr Trần Ngọc Sơn, 'Reform Vision for Urban Development Planning in Việt Nam' by David Ching Heng Hoe, Trương Nam Thuận, Nguyễn Văn Vương and Lê Anh Dũng, and the translation of Jean Tirole's 'Economics for the Common Good: How Economic Decisions Serve the Many' by Phùng Quang Hưng.

Through this award, the Ministry of Science and Technology hopes to strengthen the connections between research, publishing and knowledge dissemination, which will serve Việt Nam's scientific and technological advancement and national development in the digital era. — VNS