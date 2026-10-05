New nationwide textbook set to be introduced from 2028

HÀ NỘI — A new set of textbooks will be used uniformly across the country from the 2028–29 academic year.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) is reviewing and amending the general education curriculum in preparation for the new textbook set.

Under the MoET's document on carrying out the Government Office Notification 494 issued on September 22, which outlines textbook supply and curriculum review tasks, the General Education Department was assigned to lead the review and complete the general education curriculum and textbooks.

This will involve coordination among multiple units within the MoET, including the Institute of Educational Strategy and Policy, the Department of Students Affairs, the Quality Management Department, the Legal Department, the Planning and Finance Department, the Ministry Office and the Việt Nam Education Publishing House, as well as local departments of education and training.

Plans will be submitted to the Minister of Education and Training and reported to the Prime Minister and Deputy PM by the end of the month.

It is one of the key tasks set out after the Government asked the MoET to carry out Politburo Resolution 71 dated August 22, 2025 on breakthroughs in education and training.

The MoET has also assigned the General Education Department to take the lead in advising the minister on research and innovation in teaching and learning methods, testing, assessment, examinations and admissions.

At the same time, it will develop proposals, work roadmaps and reports to amend regulations if necessary.

This task is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Copyright

Another assignment lies in ensuring copyright protection and legal usage that allows for textbook distribution to students.

The MoET tasked relevant units with researching and proposing the legal basis and mechanisms to establish that textbook copyright is State property, compiled under the MoET’s direction.

In parallel, the Project Management Board was assigned to organise the receipt, management and retention of copyrights for the textbook set used uniformly nationwide.

According to the plan, this unit will receive and manage files, manuscripts and data; register authorship rights in accordance with regulations; and develop plans and mechanisms for managing and using copyright protection to allow the free distribution of textbooks to all students according to the roadmap.

The development of the new textbook set is part of a broader plan, and is not limited to content compilation alone.

The Planning and Finance Department was tasked with researching and innovating the compilation, publishing, distribution and supply of textbooks, while also reviewing distribution and supply work to reduce intermediaries.

It will also study the assignment of localities to take responsibility for printing and distributing textbooks, ensuring cost reductions, State budget savings and reduced textbook expenses for students.

The preparation of the new textbook set must not be carried out separately from the general education curriculum.

Previously, the MoET indicated that the curriculum will be amended to strengthen comprehensive education, increasing experiential and practical elements.

Students will receive additional knowledge in digital competence, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, foreign languages, selective AI applications, arts and physical education, with English gradually becoming a second language in schools.

Starting this academic year, the entire country is using a single textbook set titled Kết nối tri thức với cuộc sống (Connecting knowledge with life), published by the Việt Nam Education Publishing House. — VNS