Cat theft ring busted in HCM City after allegedly stealing 2,700 cats

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have arrested 12 people accused of stealing and trafficking cats, with the suspects allegedly admitting to the theft and sale of around 2,700 cats in the southern city and neighbouring areas.

The municipal Police Department said on Monday that its Investigation Police Agency had issued decisions to prosecute the case and 12 suspects, and executed arrest warrants against them for alleged property theft.

The suspects – all from HCM City and localities in the Mekong Delta – were identified as Lưu Thanh Bình, 39, from Cần Thơ City; Võ Hoài Nam, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh and Bùi Thanh Hào, all 21; Lê Nguyễn Duy Anh, Nguyễn Hoàng Minh Hiếu, Lê Minh Phát and Nguyễn Trần Trung Hiếu, all aged 16-18 and residing in HCM City; Nguyễn Đình Huy, 19, from Tây Ninh Province; Nguyễn Gia Hân and Hà Tiến Đạt, both 17, from Cần Thơ City; and Trần Hoàng Kịp, 18, from Cà Mau Province.

Police said they seized 50 cats, two weighing scales, 55 cat traps, 14 bags, 13 mobile phones, seven motorbikes, two fur-removing machines and VNĐ6.7 million (over US$250) in cash.

The case came to light after police in Đông Thạnh Commune detected a group of people suspected of stealing domestic animals at night, causing concern among residents in Đông Thạnh and Hóc Môn communes and Tân Thới Hiệp and An Hội Tây wards.

Police subsequently conducted surveillance and investigated the suspects' movements, gradually uncovering what they described as an organised network and establishing its methods, operating patterns and members.

According to the investigation, Bình acted as the main buyer, purchasing live cats and reselling them to people who wanted to buy them for meat. His collection point was located at No.34/44 TX39 Street, Quarter 17, Thới An Ward, HCM City.

To secure supplies, Bình allegedly recruited Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, Nguyễn Đình Huy, Lê Minh Phát, Võ Hoài Nam and Hà Tiến Đạt. The group in turn involved younger members, including Lê Nguyễn Duy Anh, Trần Hoàng Kịp, Nguyễn Trần Trung Hiếu and Nguyễn Gia Hân, who allegedly directly stole cats and sold them to Bình.

The suspects reportedly used homemade or purchased traps supplied by Bình and operated in small groups, dividing areas of operation and travelling on motorbikes to residential areas where many households kept cats.

Their activities mainly took place between about 11pm and 4am, when residents were asleep and the risk of detection was lower.

Police said the suspects used pieces of fish as bait, placing traps outside houses where cats were kept. After catching the animals, they quickly collected them and left the area before taking the cats to Bình for sale.

Each group reportedly caught between four and 10 cats a night.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly admitted to stealing and trafficking around 2,700 cats. Police said Bình also bought cats from other sources, in addition to those supplied by members of the network, creating a relatively organised operation involving the collection, storage and resale of cats.

Police in Đông Thạnh have worked to identify the owners of the recovered animals. So far, 13 cats have been returned to their owners.

The remaining cats have been taken in by the Havepaws Social Centre, an animal welfare non-profit which is providing care while authorities continue efforts to identify their owners.

People who believe their cats may have been stolen in the case are advised to contact Đông Thạnh Commune Police or the Havepaws Social Centre at No. 54 Street No. 15, Residential Area 5, Phong Phú Hamlet, Bình Hưng Commune, HCM City, to provide information and complete procedures to reclaim their animals.

HCM City Police have also called on other people allegedly involved in the case to turn themselves in and provide information, saying this could be considered in accordance with the law.

Further investigation is ongoing. — VNS