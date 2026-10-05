Digital tech makes farming easy for Lâm Đồng farmers

LÂM ĐỒNG — Farmers in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng have adopted modern digital technologies, which have boosted productivity and made work less arduous.

Đinh Tiến Đăng in Xuân Trường–Đà Lạt Ward has been using a smart agriculture system for the past eight years to grow a range of crops.

His 6,000sq.m glasshouse farm uses Internet of Things systems and sensors to analyse and optimally maintain the right level of moisture and lighting for the plants, without getting his hands dirty very often.

The system is entirely automated, and he only hires human staff to clean the farm and harvest the crops, he said.

Farmer Nguyễn Đức Huy in the same ward also uses an Internet of Things system to care for his crops, while harnessing solar energy to power his watering and manure-dispensing systems.

Nguyễn Ngọc Chiến, one of his workers, said the smart technologies made her job easier by relieving her of physically demanding tasks, while also helping ensure that the produce is of high quality.

Nguyễn Văn Thắm in Hiệp Thạnh Commune said he had cut manual labour costs by around 70 per cent thanks to his automated sprinkler systems, which he can control remotely via his smartphone.

He also said the quality of his crops had improved because his farming system can calculate the precise amounts of water, manure, and crop protection products required.

More than 107,000ha of Lâm Đồng Province's agricultural land is now under hi-tech cultivation, accounting for 40 per cent of the province's total farming area.

Technologies such as greenhouses, net houses, automated sprinklers, and sensors not only make farming less arduous, but also reduce the costs of labour, water, and manure.

These production processes can also be shared online, allowing other farmers to adopt them and helping spread smart agriculture widely.

Lâm Đồng Province is implementing the Politburo's Resolution 57/NQ-TW on digital transformation and the development of science and technology.

To support digital transformation in agriculture, the province is helping farmers adopt modern technologies sustainably, including Internet of Things systems to monitor weather conditions and plant diseases, farm management applications, and crop-spraying drones.

Training and outreach efforts have also been strengthened to encourage more farmers to adopt smart agricultural models and increase their incomes. — VNS