Deputy PM urges Việt Nam National University to lead in technology development

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng has called for the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội (VNU Hà Nội) to uphold its pioneering role, bring together talented people, strengthen scientific research, develop technology and apply research results in practice and commercialise products.

He was speaking while attending the 'Hòa Lạc New Day 2026' programme and launch of VNU Hà Nội’s 120-Day Breakthrough Development Plan to promote science, technology, innovation, research infrastructure development and expanded cooperation with businesses, which was held on Sunday morning.

Deputy PM Dũng emphasised that, with its 120-year history of formation and development and the contributions of generations of lecturers and students, VNU Hà Nội has affirmed its position as one of the country’s leading centres for education and scientific research, making important contributions to human resource and talent development and to building a corps of intellectuals and scientific researchers.

“VNU Hà Nội is a bright spot in promoting the cooperation model between the State, universities and businesses, directing education and research activities towards addressing the country’s urgent challenges,” the Deputy PM said.

A number of specific cooperation outcomes have been implemented; six start-up enterprises have been established from research results, and many start-up projects have been incubated. These outcomes reflect progress in linking scientific research with practical application.

On behalf of the Government and the Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, Deputy PM Dũng acknowledged, highly appreciated and commended the proactive and determined spirit, as well as the achievements, of the leadership, officials, lecturers, scientists and students of VNU Hà Nội.

Promoting multidisciplinary strength

The Deputy PM stressed that Việt Nam is entering a new stage of development, with increasingly high requirements for labour productivity, self-reliance and national competitiveness.

In this context, knowledge, science, technology, innovation and high-quality human resources are playing an increasingly decisive role in the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

Deputy PM Dũng asked VNU Hà Nội to continue upholding its pioneering role as a centre for gathering talent, developing technology and helping to address the country’s major challenges, in line with four major orientations.

First, affirming its position and maximising the strength of a research and innovation university complex: continuing to reform its governance model, maximising its multidisciplinary and multi-sector strengths, while promoting digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence.

Second, focusing on building an elite research university, developing outstanding education and research fields, and training, attracting and making the best use of talent: thoroughly implementing the Party’s and State’s major policies on improving the quality of human resource training in close connection with scientific research.

Third, strengthening its capacity to undertake major national tasks, linking scientific research with socio-economic development, and proactively proposing and participating in addressing strategic science and technology tasks and major national challenges.

Fourth, focusing on developing the VNU Hà Nội urban area in Hòa Lạc into a modern university and technology space, capable of accommodating 60,000 students by 2030.

The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Science and Technology to take the lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to study a mechanism for allocating funding in packages for science, technology and innovation activities of public science and technology organisations under key universities, including VNU Hà Nội.

Relevant ministries, agencies and Hà Nội municipal authorities should continue to accompany and work closely with VNU Hà Nội during its development at the Hòa Lạc campus; and create favourable conditions for the VNU Hà Nội Hòa Lạc campus to gradually become a modern university and technology urban area and the nucleus of the capital’s Knowledge Hub.

Measurable action

At the programme, VNU Hà Nội Director Bùi Thế Duy launched the 120-Day Breakthrough Development Plan, to be implemented from the beginning of next month to the end of February next year, under the motto of 'unity – action – breakthrough – reaching new heights'.

The plan is built on four strategic pillars: governance and smart university urban infrastructure; science, technology and innovation; State–university–business cooperation and the attraction of social resources; and the development of an elite workforce and academic diplomacy. — VNS