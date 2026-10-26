Vietnamese airlines asked to study domestic routes restoration and development

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has requested Vietnamese airlines to examine options and draw up plans to restore, maintain and expand domestic route networks.

The work aims to strengthen air transport’s contribution to socio-economic development and tourism, strengthen regional linkages and make better use of existing aviation infrastructure.

The request was set out in a document sent to Vietnamese airlines by the CAAV.

In the letter, Uông Việt Dũng, CAAV director general, said that in recent ỷears, airports across the country have received investment and undergone upgrades, renovations, expansion and progressive modernisation.

The results were recorded thanks to the leadership and direction of the Party, the National Assembly and the Government, and the active involvement of investors, airport operators and local authorities.

Many aviation infrastructure projects have been completed or are being implemented, improving service capacity and creating favourable conditions for the development of route networks and air transport operations.

Dũng said air transport played an important role in strengthening connections between localities and economic regions, promoting trade, attracting investment, developing tourism and meeting people’s travel needs.

In particular, he said, the restoration and development of domestic routes would make better use of aviation infrastructure investment.

Vietnamese airlines should comprehensively review existing domestic routes and those that have been temporarily suspended, and examine options for restoring routes whose operation has been temporarily suspended; study options for restoring routes with strong market potential, sufficient passenger demand, opportunities for trade and tourism, and suitable operating conditions.

They also need to consider increasing flight frequencies on existing routes to better meet the travel needs of residents and tourists.

Airlines should explore new routes offering direct connections between localities, particularly those linking major economic regions and tourism centres, contributing to strengthening regional linkages, reducing travel time and costs, and creating additional momentum for the socio-economic development of localities.

Vietnamese airlines need to proactively coordinate with airport operators and aviation service providers to prepare the necessary conditions, gradually increase transport volumes and maximise the benefits of aviation infrastructure investment.

In addition, airlines should strengthen coordination with local authorities, airport operators, tourism and travel companies, and relevant agencies to assess market demand; develop joint promotional and destination marketing programmes, improve tourism products and transport connections, and introduce measures to stimulate demand for air travel.

They should explore cooperation and support mechanisms for route development that comply with the law and ensure a harmonious balance of interests among the State, localities, businesses and the people.

The CAAV has requested airlines to develop specific plans and report to the CAAV by November 10, clearly identifying routes proposed for restoration, new routes and routes planned for increased frequencies, together with implementation schedules for late this year and next year.

They must have assessments of market demand, aircraft fleet deployment plans, operational sustainability, potential difficulties and proposals regarding infrastructure, aviation services, coordination mechanisms with localities and solutions to support route development. — VNS