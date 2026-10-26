DNA drive offers hope of identifying fallen soldiers in Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — The northern city of Hải Phòng is collecting DNA samples from 7,518 relatives of fallen soldiers whose identities remain unknown, as part of efforts to identify their remains and help families find their loved ones, local police said.

The second phase of the campaign runs from October 19 to 26, with priority given to biological mothers, maternal grandmothers, full siblings sharing the same mother, and other eligible maternal relatives of fallen soldiers.

At Chí Minh Commune police headquarters, Phạm Văn Bánh, a resident of Toại An Village whose maternal uncle died in the war, said his family had spent nearly 70 years searching for his remains without success. He expressed hope that the campaign would help locate the remains so they could be brought home for burial.

Nguyễn Đức Tẻo, also from Toại An Village, has two relatives who died in the war. Despite years of searching, his family has yet to find their remains. He said the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains had raised hopes of finding their loved ones.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Vũ Anh Giang, chief of Chí Minh Commune police, said 204 relatives had registered for DNA sampling in the current phase, with samples collected from 155 people, including two cases involving home visits.

Local police have reviewed records, identified eligible relatives and guided families through sampling procedures. Mobile teams have also collected samples from those unable to travel to designated sites.

Đào Trọng Đức, Vice Chairman of the Hải Phòng People’s Committee, called for close coordination among the municipal police, local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure that no eligible relatives were missed. He also urged authorities to encourage veterans, witnesses, relatives and residents to provide information about fallen soldiers and graves that have yet to be located.

The municipal police are working with relevant agencies to verify information about unidentified fallen soldiers and their relatives, collect samples from eligible individuals and update records in the National Population Database.

Hải Phòng has 383 cemeteries for fallen soldiers across 107 communes, wards and special administrative zones, containing 66,299 graves. A total of 2,566 graves of unidentified fallen soldiers require sampling. To date, all relevant graves have been excavated, with samples collected from 1,943 graves, while 623 were found unsuitable for sampling. — VNA/VNS