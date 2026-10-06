Draft measurement law puts digital transformation at center

HÀ NỘI — A draft law amending the Law on Measurement aims to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen national measurement capacity, expand the role of businesses and simplify administrative procedures.

The National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment reviewed the draft at its 5th session on October 1, ahead of its expected submission to the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định said the amendments would shift measurement management from pre-inspection to post-inspection and risk-based oversight, while reducing business conditions and compliance costs.

The draft would amend or repeal provisions in 28 of the law’s 57 articles, while adding four new articles. Its main changes focus on three areas, including digital transformation, strengthening national measurement capabilities, and decentralisation.

Under the draft, digital platforms and shared databases would support the management and use of measurement data. Inspections would increasingly be based on risk rather than routine pre-checks.

The draft also promotes scientific and industrial measurement, with priorities including strategic technologies, new energy, the digital economy and green growth. Businesses would be encouraged to invest in their own measurement capabilities, while measurement assurance programmes would become a legal requirement for organisations and enterprises.

On administrative reform, the draft would introduce different management approaches for Group 1 and Group 2 measuring instruments. It would also remove several certification procedures and clarify inspection responsibilities between central, provincial and commune authorities.

The changes are expected to simplify eight administrative procedures, reduce paperwork and compliance costs, and give businesses greater flexibility while maintaining safeguards against measurement errors, commercial fraud and consumer harm.

However, lawmakers, raised concerns about consumer access to measurement data, particularly for essential services such as electricity, water, fuel and gas.

The National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment's deputy chairman Đỗ Đức Hồng Hà said consumers should be able to access and monitor measurement data in real time when disputes arise. He also called for clearer rules requiring businesses to refund overcharges or compensate consumers when measurement errors are confirmed.

Member of the Hải Phòng National Assembly delegation, Lã Thanh Tân, urged the drafting agency to clarify how the proposed risk-based model would differ from the current system and establish safeguards against regulatory gaps.

He also called for clearer rules on the national measurement infrastructure, including investment, funding and the respective roles of the State and businesses.

Committee deputy chairman Trần Văn Khải said lawmakers agreed on the need to amend the law after nearly 15 years of implementation, citing the need to support science and technology, innovation and digital transformation while reducing administrative burdens and facilitating business activity. — VNS