Hà Nội Medical University Hospital inaugurates first 5T MRI system in Southeast Asia

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Medical University Hospital inaugurated its first 5-Tesla (5T) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system in Southeast Asia on Monday.

Hospital director Professor Nguyễn Lân Hiếu said this represents a significant milestone in medical technology, marking a concrete step toward the strategy of modernising the healthcare sector and realising the goal of developing Hà Nội Medical University into a key national higher education institution following a leading research-intensive university model in the region.

As the world’s first 5T ultra-high-field whole-body MRI system, uMR Jupiter combines a 5T magnetic field with a high-performance gradient system, supporting whole-body imaging – including the brain and nervous system, musculoskeletal system, abdomen, cardiovascular system, pelvic region, and vasculature. This system delivers a superior signal-to-noise ratio and enhanced tissue contrast compared to the 1.5T or 3T scanners currently in widespread use.

For complex clinical issues that remain challenging for conventional MRI, 5T technology can provide additional imaging information, facilitating the visualisation of subtle lesions, vascular structures, and tissue characteristics, thereby offering physicians a stronger basis for clinical assessment.

Professor Hiếu said that the advanced equipment system will help elevate the quality of high-tech clinical treatment.

"Its superior resolution enables the early detection of precancerous lesions, micro-epileptic foci, and early-stage neurodegenerative conditions. Furthermore, the equipment helps attract patients seeking high-tech medical care, thereby reducing the number of Vietnamese people travelling abroad for treatment," Hiếu added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Vũ Mạnh Hà affirmed that the Ministry of Health will prioritise core strategic areas, including the development of big data mapping, comprehensive digital transformation, the mastery of high-end technologies for early diagnosis and the development of elite 'Institute-University' models aimed at cultivating high-level medical human resources.

The Hanoi Medical University Hospital's investment in a 5T MRI system aligns with these strategic priorities, directly supporting three key objectives: advancing the roadmap to establish a centre for research excellence, innovating the model for practical training, and elevating the quality of high-tech clinical treatment, Hà added.

On this occasion, Hanoi Medical University Hospital, the Vietnamese Society of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, and United Imaging Healthcare jointly organised a scientific symposium themed 'See the Unseen'. The event brought together over 400 delegates and experts in diagnostic imaging from Việt Nam, China, and Turkey.

The programme covered clinical applications in the diagnostic imaging of cerebral vasculature, neurology, and cardiology, as well as advancements in ultra-high-field MRI technology. Participants also shared their clinical experience and research perspectives, contributing to the promotion of international academic exchange in the field of ultra-high-field MRI.

Within the framework of the event, Hanoi Medical University Hospital and United Imaging Healthcare signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in the clinical application of 5T MRI, research innovation, and professional training.

The two parties also intend to establish a Training and Research Center for 5-Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Artificial Intelligence, designed to facilitate the exchange of clinical experience, research resources, and professional expertise.— VNS