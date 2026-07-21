School highlights topological quantum matter, a highly promising interdisciplinary field

GIA LAI - The Rencontres du Vietnam and the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) jointly inaugurated the Advanced School on Topological Quantum Matter 2026 in Gia Lai Province on Monday.

As part of the Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026, the event aims to promote research, the application of quantum technology, and the expansion of cooperation in strategic technological fields.

The school has convened over 30 scientists, young researchers, PhD candidates, and postdoctoral fellows from 12 countries, including Việt Nam, China, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the UK and the US.

In recent years, quantum topological materials have emerged as a highly promising interdisciplinary field, bridging theoretical physics, solid-state physics, materials science, and particularly quantum computing. Due to their ability to generate stable and non-classical quantum states, topological materials are expected to play a pivotal role in the technological breakthroughs of the 21st century.

The school is designed to equip participants with a solid theoretical foundation and provide updates on the latest research achievements. It also serves as a forum for academic exchange among scientists, young researchers, and graduate students. The programme encourages participants to develop independent research thinking, enhances their research capacity, and fosters the building of long-term international scientific cooperation networks.

Following the success of the first edition in 2025, this year’s school features world-renowned experts, including: Prof. Đàm Thanh Sơn, University of Chicago, US – 2018 Dirac Medalist; Prof. Steven H. Simon, University of Oxford, UK; Prof. Zi-Yang Meng, University of Hong Kong (China); Assoc. Prof. Bo Yang, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Assoc. Prof. Yves H. Kwan, University of Texas at Dallas, US; Dr. Glenn Wagner, ETH Zurich, Switzerland; and Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Dũng, Institute for Interdisciplinary Research in Science and Education – IFIRSE under ICISE.

"For ICISE, this school represents another important step in a long and exciting journey. Our dream is to build a vibrant international network of scientific cooperation, connecting Vietnam with the world, and particularly with our colleagues throughout the Asia-Pacific region," said Professor Trần Thanh Vân, President of Rencontres du Vietnam and Director of ICISE.

Set against the diverse cultural and academic backdrop of Southeast Asia, the programme aims not only to advance scientific knowledge but also to bolster regional quantum research capacity, contributing to the global landscape of quantum science and technology.

The school is committed to fostering an open, collaborative, and inclusive learning environment, allowing participants to deepen their technical expertise while expanding their international networks.

“The selection of quantum topological materials as the theme for this year's school demonstrates a forward-looking vision toward one of the most pioneering frontiers of modern science,” said Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, Lâm Hải Giang.

He emphasised that today's fundamental research findings may well become the bedrock for the technologies of tomorrow, ranging from quantum computing and quantum communication to advanced material systems and smart devices. Therefore, investing in basic science is an investment in the future development of every nation.

“For Gia Lai Province, partnering with international scientific activities is both an honour and a responsibility. We consistently cherish the values that science brings, viewing international cooperation as a vital driver for fostering innovation, developing high-quality human resources, and instilling the spirit of research in the younger generation,” said Giang.

“Science knows no borders, and knowledge is perpetually enriched through collaboration. I hope that from this School, many more valuable research projects, new initiatives, and enduring bonds between scientists worldwide will be forged,” he added.

In conjunction with the school, ICISE will host a public science talk by Prof. Đàm Thanh Sơn on the afternoon of July 23, which will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. This outreach activity is designed to ignite a passion for science, stimulate a spirit of discovery, and inspire students specialising in Physics and Mathematics at gifted high schools across Gia Lai Province. It also provides a rare opportunity for parents, students, and the general public to engage with modern scientific concepts presented by a world-leading scientist. VNS