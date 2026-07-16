More students choose STEM as Việt Nam ramps up efforts to build a skilled workforce

HÀ NỘI — More than half of university applicants this year have chosen science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programmes, reflecting growing confidence in career prospects amid the Government's push to build a high-quality workforce for strategic industries under Resolution 57.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, nearly 467,600 from more than 874,800 university applicants have registered for STEM majors for the 2026 admissions cycle, accounting for 53.45 per cent of all candidates.

They submitted almost 2.37 million STEM-related preferences, representing around one-third of total applications.

The ministry on July 15 described computer science and information technology, together with natural sciences, as two standout fields, attracting more than 154,000 and 43,700 applicants, respectively.

It is the first time the ministry has released detailed data on STEM applications.

Education experts said the surge signals a shift in students' career choices after years in which economics and social sciences typically attracted a larger share of applicants.

Bùi Hoài Thắng, head of the Training Office at HCM City University of Technology under Vietnam National University-HCM City, attributed the trend to a combination of policy support, rapid technological advances and stronger employment prospects.

He said Resolution 57 has raised awareness of the importance of STEM, while the rapid spread of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies has made careers in these fields more attractive to young people.

Another key factor is the Government's new scholarship policy under Decree 179, which took effect on July 15.

The policy provides annual scholarships of between VNĐ37 million and VNĐ55 million (US$1,407-2,091) for outstanding students enrolled in basic sciences, key engineering disciplines and strategic technology programmes.

Eligible students must meet admission score requirements and rank among the top 30 per cent of entrants in their respective fields. The scholarships are renewed annually based on academic performance.

The policy forms part of broader efforts to expand and upgrade Việt Nam's STEM workforce as the country seeks to develop capabilities in strategic technologies under Resolution 57.

The Ministry of Education and Training aims to increase the proportion of university students enrolled in STEM disciplines from the current 29 per cent to 35 per cent by 2030.

The ministry said more than 771,000 students are currently studying STEM subjects nationwide. It has also approved 90 talent-training programmes at 23 universities to strengthen links between higher education, scientific research and strategic technology development.

About 22,250 students are expected to receive Government scholarships from September this year, with the number projected to rise to around 30,000 in 2027, supported by an annual budget of roughly VNĐ1.3 trillion ($50 million).

According to Professor Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, vice president of Phenikaa University and rector of Phenikaa School of Engineering, Decree 179 would encourage more talented students to pursue STEM by improving perceptions of science and technology careers and strengthening incentives for high-achieving applicants.

However, experts said scholarships alone would not be enough to build the highly skilled workforce needed for the country's long-term development.

Trần Mạnh Cường, vice rector of VNU University of Science, said financial support should be accompanied by greater investment in lecturers, laboratories, research facilities and teaching infrastructure, particularly in fundamental sciences, to ensure universities can produce graduates capable of mastering and developing future technologies. — VNS