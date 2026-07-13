Women's potential in innovation, digital transformation highlighted

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is stepping up efforts to empower women to play a greater role in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, with the Việt Nam Women's Union making digital transformation a key priority for its 2026–31 term.

The initiative aligns with Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, which identifies women as an essential force in building a digital society, digital economy and digital citizenship.

Rather than simply adopting new technologies, the union is shifting towards comprehensive digital governance, transforming its management methods, organisational operations and service delivery.

Helping women adapt to the digital economy

Over recent years, the union has rolled out digital transformation initiatives throughout its nationwide network, from the central level to local chapters. These include electronic document management systems, digital administrative platforms and online meetings, helping improve efficiency, transparency and responsiveness.

The Women's Union in Đồng Tháp Province has adopted a people-centred approach, placing women at the heart of its activities while using technology as a tool to improve services for members.

According to Chairwoman of the Đồng Tháp Women's Union Thái Ngọc Bảo Trâm, following the merger of the former Đồng Tháp and Tiền Giang provincial unions, the organisation now comprises 102 local chapters with more than 739,000 members, representing over 60 per cent of women aged 18 and above in the province.

She said the union considers changes in mindset among officials a prerequisite for successful digital transformation. To this end, it has launched a Digital Ambassador model with Women's Union officials, Party members and executive committee members serving as core participants.

The ambassadors not only use digital technologies in their own work, but also provide hands-on guidance for women with limited digital skills. They assist members in installing the VNeID application, using cashless payment services, accessing online public services and applying digital tools in production and business activities.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is also gradually becoming part of the union's daily operations. Officials are beginning to use AI to prepare work plans, design infographics, produce communication videos, analyse data and manage membership information.

The growing use of AI demonstrates that the union is moving beyond simple technology adoption towards strengthening its digital governance capacity.

Economic empowerment has also been identified as a key pillar for promoting gender equality and sustainable poverty reduction.

In Lâm Đồng Province, the Women's Union has implemented a range of programmes supporting women's entrepreneurship, economic development and the application of science, technology and digital transformation.

According to Chairwoman of the provincial Women's Union H'Vi Êban, the organisation's role in supporting women entrepreneurs has produced tangible results.

Women's Union chapters have organised more than 1,100 communication campaigns, training courses, forums and start-up events, benefiting over 180,000 women. They have also received more than 1,670 business ideas and start-up projects, helping many develop into successful enterprises.

The union has organised hundreds of exhibitions promoting One Commune One Product goods and women-led businesses while supporting producers in adopting digital technologies. Assistance has included electronic product traceability, QR code labelling, listing products on e-commerce platforms, business networking events and digital business training.

Êban said these efforts have enabled women to better adapt to the digital economy, improve competitiveness and participate more deeply in modern value chains.

She stressed that sustainable membership growth depends on addressing women's practical needs, particularly through economic empowerment, technological application and sustainable livelihoods.

Equipping every woman with a basic digital skill

Comprehensive digital transformation across the Women's Union system remains one of the organisation's three strategic priorities for the 2026–31 term.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hiền, vice president of the Việt Nam Women's Union, said the organisation will continue expanding digital skills training while encouraging women to participate more actively in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The union plans to implement the national Digital Literacy for All movement through programmes tailored to different groups and regions, while working to ensure that every woman possesses at least one basic digital skill and can safely navigate online environments.

Pilot models under the Digital Women initiative will also be introduced.

Priority will be given to improving digital awareness and skills among Women's Union officials and members, particularly women in remote and mountainous areas, ethnic communities and other disadvantaged groups, ensuring that digital transformation is inclusive and no one is left behind.

The union also aims to modernise its operations by expanding digital platforms and building an integrated, interconnected digital ecosystem across all organisational levels.

In membership management, the organisation will continue working with the Ministry of Public Security's Department of Administrative Management for Social Order (C06) to develop a comprehensive membership database that is accurate, complete, clean and regularly updated.

The digital transformation programme is expected to modernise the union's governance, improve operational efficiency and broaden support services for women nationwide.

A longer-term objective is to establish a comprehensive national database on women, creating a digital map containing detailed information to support policymaking, management and targeted programmes for different regions and groups, particularly women in remote and disadvantaged areas.

Hiền said the union would continue promoting gender equality in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation so that women become not only beneficiaries, but also active contributors to building Việt Nam's digital society, digital economy and digital citizenry. — VNS