ICISE urged to strengthen role in advancing Việt Nam's science

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng has called on the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) to strengthen its role in connecting Việt Nam with the global scientific community and supporting the country's science and technology development.

Receiving Professor Trần Thanh Vân, President of the Rencontres du Vietnam Association and Director of ICISE, in Hà Nội on Wednesday, the Deputy PM commended his contributions to Việt Nam's scientific development.

He praised Professor Vân's efforts to connect international scientists with Việt Nam, saying the Rencontres du Vietnam Association has enhanced the country's reputation as a trusted destination for scientific cooperation and academic exchange.

He gave particular recognition to the ICISE, emphasising that it is a successful effective non-state model that has grown into a prestigious scientific centre in the region and the world.

Each year, the ICISE hosts thousands of scientists at international conferences and seminars in Quy Nhơn, the south central province of Gia Lai. More than 20 Nobel laureates have visited the centre to participate in scientific activities, helping promote research collaboration while showcasing Việt Nam and its scientific potential to the world, he said.

The Deputy PM also highlighted the achievements of the Interdisciplinary Institute for Research in Science and Education (IFIRSE), which was established on the foundation of the ICISE. Founded in 2015, the IFIRSE was recognised in 2019 as one of Việt Nam's leading research institutes.

The institute has continued to expand with new research groups, including one specialising in quantum technology, a field regarded as strategically important to Việt Nam's future scientific and technological development.

He noted that Việt Nam is entering a new stage of development in which science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are expected to become the country's main growth drivers.

He said the Party and State are implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation. After 18 months of implementation, the resolution has produced encouraging results, but significant work remains.

Achieving its objectives will require contributions from the entire political system, research institutes, universities, the public and private sectors, as well as overseas Vietnamese intellectuals, he said.

Against this backdrop, he expressed his hope that Professor Vân, the Rencontres du Vietnam Association and ICISE would continue serving as bridges between Việt Nam and the international scientific community, attracting leading researchers and making practical contributions to the country's scientific and technological progress.

Professor Vân thanked the Government, the Deputy PM and the Ministry of Science and Technology for their continued support for the ICISE. He pledged to promote international scientific cooperation, contribute to the training of high-quality human resources and support the development of Việt Nam's scientific ecosystem.

The professor also proposed that the Government consider establishing stable medium- and long-term support mechanisms for the ICISE through the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED).

Such support, he said, would help organise international scientific conferences, attract leading foreign experts and provide more opportunities for young Vietnamese scientists, doctoral researchers and university students.

He also urged continued efforts to bring science closer to the public, particularly younger generations, to inspire a passion for scientific research and help build a strong foundation for Việt Nam's future scientific development. — VNA/VNS