Inside Việt Nam's National Cybersecurity Centre

|The centre's cybersecurity monitoring workspace, where officials are on duty 24/7 to safeguard critical information systems. — VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Kiên
HÀ NỘI — The national cybersecurity centre, located in Hà Nội's Cầu Giấy Ward, is a technical monitoring hub that works to ensure information security for the Party, the State, citizens and businesses.
It is where officials from the Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05), under the Ministry of Public Security, are on duty 24/7 to safeguard several key information systems.
Their work plays a crucial role in ensuring national sovereignty and security in cyberspace, and in protecting national and personal data in the digital era.
Here is a glimpse inside the centre's around-the-clock operations.. — VNS
|Officials from the Ministry of Public Security's Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention monitor malware trends through charts and assess risks in cyberspace.
|The department plays a critical role in implementing the Politburo's Resolution 57, which aims to drive economic breakthroughs through science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation
|In the first half of the year, the department handled 19 major cases involving violations of cybersecurity regulations, with more than 200 suspects prosecuted in 17 of them.
|It also blocked over 8,550 e-wallets used for gambling, as well as 1,786 websites and applications involved in illegal foreign exchange and gold trading.
|The centre is located at the department's headquarter in Cầu Giấy Ward, Hà Nội.
|Their work requires a high level of concentration and the ability to work under pressure.
|The officials are aware of the important role they play in ensuring national security in cyberspace by protecting national data and citizens' personal data.
|Data from the National Cybersecurity Association show that information systems in Việt Nam faced 552,000 cyberattacks in 2025, a 19 per cent decrease compared with 2024.
|These numbers show that the State's efforts to invest in cybersecurity have begun to yield results, making it more difficult to carry out cyberattacks.