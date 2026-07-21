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Inside Việt Nam's National Cybersecurity Centre

July 21, 2026 - 15:39
Located in Cầu Giấy Ward, Hà Nội, it's where cybersecurity officials work 24/7 to ensure national security in the digital space.
The centre's cybersecurity monitoring workspace, where officials are on duty 24/7 to safeguard critical information systems. — VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — The national cybersecurity centre, located in Hà Nội's Cầu Giấy Ward, is a technical monitoring hub that works to ensure information security for the Party, the State, citizens and businesses.

It is where officials from the Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05), under the Ministry of Public Security, are on duty 24/7 to safeguard several key information systems.

Their work plays a crucial role in ensuring national sovereignty and security in cyberspace, and in protecting national and personal data in the digital era.

Here is a glimpse inside the centre's around-the-clock operations.. — VNS

Officials from the Ministry of Public Security's Department of Cyber ​​Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention monitor malware trends through charts and assess risks in cyberspace.
The department plays a critical role in implementing the Politburo's Resolution 57, which aims to drive economic breakthroughs through science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation
In the first half of the year, the department handled 19 major cases involving violations of cybersecurity regulations, with more than 200 suspects prosecuted in 17 of them.
It also blocked over 8,550 e-wallets used for gambling, as well as 1,786 websites and applications involved in illegal foreign exchange and gold trading.
The centre is located at the department's headquarter in Cầu Giấy Ward, Hà Nội.
Their work requires a high level of concentration and the ability to work under pressure.
The officials are aware of the important role they play in ensuring national security in cyberspace by protecting national data and citizens' personal data.
Data from the National Cybersecurity Association show that information systems in Việt Nam faced 552,000 cyberattacks in 2025, a 19 per cent decrease compared with 2024.
These numbers show that the State's efforts to invest in cybersecurity have begun to yield results, making it more difficult to carry out cyberattacks.

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