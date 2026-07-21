Inside Việt Nam's National Cybersecurity Centre

HÀ NỘI — The national cybersecurity centre, located in Hà Nội's Cầu Giấy Ward, is a technical monitoring hub that works to ensure information security for the Party, the State, citizens and businesses.

It is where officials from the Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05), under the Ministry of Public Security, are on duty 24/7 to safeguard several key information systems.

Their work plays a crucial role in ensuring national sovereignty and security in cyberspace, and in protecting national and personal data in the digital era.

Here is a glimpse inside the centre's around-the-clock operations.. — VNS