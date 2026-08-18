Việt Nam aims to basically complete national land information system, database next year

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims to basically complete its national land information system and national land database by the end of next year as part of the government's plan to reform land policy, accelerate digital transformation and improve land governance.

To implement Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW, adopted by the 14th Party Central Committee on July 28, 2026, on orientations for amending the Land Law and related laws, as well as the Politburo's Plan No. 07-KH/TW on the implementation of Resolution No. 21, the Government issued Resolution No. 229/NQ-CP promulgating the plan.

Under the plan, ministries, agencies and localities were asked to take key measures, including to promote public awareness and a common understanding of land management and use in a socialist-oriented market economy; and to join hands in improving institutions and policies on land management and use in line with the development of a socialist-oriented market economy.

They should urgently review the 2024 Land Law and related legal documents, assess implementation problems, and identify provisions that need to be amended, supplemented or removed to ensure a consistent legal system. They should also focus on drafting the amended Land Law in line with the approved schedule.

A key priority of the Government’s plan is to fundamentally modernise land governance through digital transformation, with management becoming more transparent, data-driven and integrated from the central to local levels.

The Government aims to basically complete the national land information system and national land database by the end of next year.

The system is expected to be centralised, unified, modern and multifunctional, with seamless connections and data sharing with the national population database and specialised databases covering planning, taxation, notarisation, banking and real estate.

Land changes will be updated in a timely manner to ensure data is “accurate, complete, clean, live, unified and shared”, supporting State management, policymaking and public services.

Resources will be prioritised to basically complete cadastral surveying and mapping, cadastral records and the land database by the end of next year. The Government also calls for greater application of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence in land management.

Ministries, sectors and localities are required to review and simplify administrative procedures relating to planning, land acquisition, compensation, resettlement, land allocation and leasing, changes in land use purposes, land valuation and land registration.

Intermediate steps and outdated requirements should be removed to reduce processing time and compliance costs for residents and businesses.

The Government also calls for stronger inspection and supervision, stricter action against violations, and more effective settlement of land-related complaints, denunciations and disputes.

The plan requires comprehensive reviews of land originating from State-owned farms and forestry enterprises, including land that has been encroached upon, left unused or involved in disputes.

Authorities must also address surplus land at agencies and offices, land left after equitisation or divestment, and long-delayed projects. Land used improperly, left idle or wasted must be recovered, while the allocation, leasing, auction and tendering of land must be conducted publicly and transparently in line with planning.

The Government also calls for coordinated policies to provide residential and production land and sustainable livelihoods for ethnic minority communities and people in mountainous areas under national target programmes. — VNA/VNS