PM Lê Minh Hưng pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng led a delegation representing the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam on Tuesday morning to pay respects to former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji and sign the condolence book.

Zhu was also a former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPV) Central Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú sent condolence wreaths.

Also attending were Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, along with officials from the VFF, the CPV Central Committee’s Office, the Office of the President, the Government Office, the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations.

At the ceremony, PM Hưng conveyed deep condolences from Party General Secretary and President Lâm, NA President Mẫn, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tú, and other high-ranking Vietnamese officials to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPV) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, other Chinese leaders and Zhu’s family.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people highly valued Zhu’s dedication and remarkable contributions to ties between the two countries' Parties, States and people.

Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei conveyed Xi’s and other Chinese leaders’ thanks to General Secretary and President Lâm and other key Vietnamese leaders for their condolences and wreaths.

He said the Chinese Party, State and people attached great importance and gave priority to relations with Việt Nam, and would stand ready to further deepen the two countries’ friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and the Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He expressed his confidence that under the CPV leadership led by General Secretary and President Lâm, and the governance of the Government and PM, Việt Nam would achieve its development goals in the new era.

Affirming Việt Nam’s consistent policy of attaching importance and giving top priority to relations with China, PM Hưng stressed that the attention and practical contributions of generations of leaders from both sides had laid an important foundation for Việt Nam and China to continue preserving and advancing their ties towards stable, sustainable development.

He called on both sides to continue close coordination, increase all-level exchanges, and deepen substantive cooperation in line with high-level common perceptions, thus bringing practical benefits to their people. — VNA/VNS