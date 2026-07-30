Việt Nam's top logistics show opens in HCM City, showcases AI, green supply chains

HCM CITY — Việt Nam's largest logistics exhibition opened in HCM City on Wednesday (July 30), bringing together hundreds of companies showcasing artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and low-emission technologies as the country seeks to build smarter, greener supply chains and strengthen its position as a regional logistics hub.

Some 450 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories are taking part in the fourth annual Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG 2026).

Held under the theme "Shaping Smart and Sustainable", the three-day exhibition is on at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

It is organised by the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and VINEXAD Company with support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Agency of Foreign Trade.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Anh Sơn, director of the ministry's import-export department, said logistics plays a fundamental role in economic development and digital transformation and green logistics have become strategic priorities for Việt Nam.

"Comprehensively upgrading the quality of supply chain operations not only optimises costs, but also creates a breakthrough impetus for Vietnamese goods to reach further in the international market.

"The Vietnamese Government is steadfastly pursuing the development of infrastructure and logistics services in a green, clean, and sustainable direction."

He said the Government is promoting the adoption of AI, electrification of transport, and development of smart, low-emission warehouses, and continuing to improve the legal and investment environment to support a modern, integrated logistics ecosystem.

Đào Trọng Khoa, chairman of the VLA, said global supply chains are being reshaped, with competitiveness increasingly determined by technology, data, and sustainability rather than speed and cost.

For Việt Nam, this presented both challenges and opportunities, he said.

"As a highly open economy strategically located at the intersection of ASEAN and international shipping routes, Việt Nam has many favourable conditions to become a competitive logistics and supply chain hub in the region."

He said VILOG 2026 aimed to build a connected and sustainable logistics ecosystem, but that progress could not be achieved by businesses acting alone and requiresclose co-operation between governments, industry, and other international partners.

The association would focus on standardising logistics services, supporting the sector's green transition towards net zero, and accelerating the adoption of AI to develop smart logistics solutions, he added.

VILOG 2026 highlights the rapid shift towards smart logistics, featuring warehouse robotics, electric forklifts, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and commercial vehicles.

Exhibitors include commercial vehicle manufacturers, warehouse automation specialists, ports, shipping lines, and logistics providers such as Hyundai Thành Công Commercial Vehicles, ISUZU, HINO, FOTON, LIBIAO Robotics, MiMA Forklift, Hangcha, XCMG, Thuận Thiên Phát, Huỳnh Thy, Vinatech Group, Tân Thanh Container, Gemadept, ITL Corporation, Giao Hàng Nhanh (GHN), Transimex, Long An International Port, Vinafco, U&I Logistics, Bee Logistics, Konoike Vinatrans, Nissin-Sinotrans, FESCO, and Jinjiang Shipping.

GHN is the exhibition's gold sponsor, and Long An International Port, ITL Corporation, Gemadept, and Hyundai Thành Công Commercial Vehicles are silver sponsors.

The event is also hosting a series of conferences.

They include the Logistics Forum ASEAN – Việt Nam 2026 held by the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, the ASEAN Federation of Forwarders Associations, and the VLA, which is focusing on digital trade and electronic bills of lading.

There will be air cargo workshops organised by the International Air Transport Association, the Agricultural Logistics Forum hosted by the VLA and the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, and the Green & Smart Logistics Dialogues.

Visitors can also take part in site visits to AJ Total Vietnam Cold Storage and Tân Cảng Hiệp Phước Terminal through the VILOG Insight Tour programme.

Held alongside the Viet Nam International Cold Chain Exhibition (Viet Cold Chain) and the Viet Nam International Robotics & Smart Factory Exhibition (ROBOTEX), VILOG 2026 is expected to attract more than 25,000 trade visitors. — VNS