Việt Nam, APEC economies promote digital transformation for MSMEs in AI era

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and other APEC member economies are stepping up cooperation to help micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) accelerate digital transformation and harness artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

An APEC workshop on empowering MSMEs through digital transformation in the AI-driven world opened in Hà Nội on July 30. The two-day workshop, proposed by Việt Nam within the framework of the APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Working Group, aims to strengthen regional cooperation in digital transformation and innovation, and support preparations for Việt Nam's hosting of APEC 2027.

It brings together nearly 150 delegates from APEC member economies, the APEC Secretariat, and international organisations including the World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and UN Women, alongside representatives of leading technology companies such as Google, Meta, Toshiba and CMC.

In his opening remarks, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the APEC 2027 National Secretariat Nguyễn Minh Vũ said MSMEs account for more than 97 per cent of enterprises across the APEC region and remain a key driver of economic growth, innovation and job creation.

As AI and digital technology reshape the global economy, enhancing the digital capability of MSMEs is essential not only to support their digital transformation but also to unlock new momentum for enhancing productivity, efficiency and competitiveness, he said.

Vũ reaffirmed that developing the private sector and strengthening the competitiveness of MSMEs form a strategic priority for Việt Nam in the new era. He called for closer cooperation among APEC economies in technology transfer, experience sharing, digital skills development, and the building of a favourable ecosystem to help businesses make effective use of digital technologies and AI.

As host of APEC 2027, Việt Nam will continue working closely with other member economies to advance practical cooperation initiatives that foster productivity growth, enhance regional competitiveness and strengthen economic resilience, he added.

At the workshop, Ichwan Nasution, Chair of the APEC Digital Economy Steering Group, highlighted APEC's cooperation priorities, including advancing the adoption of digital technologies and AI, boosting digital connectivity, narrowing the digital divide, fostering a safe and trustworthy digital environment, and supporting businesses, particularly MSMEs, in seizing the opportunities created by digital transformation.

He expressed confidence that the discussions and policy recommendations generated at the workshop will make a meaningful contribution to shaping APEC's digital economy agenda and support Việt Nam's preparations for APEC 2027.

Discussions during the workshop focus on AI-driven business transformation, digital skills development, narrowing the digital divide, expanding access to finance, digital infrastructure, and promoting the safe and responsible adoption of AI. Participants are also expected to put forward policy recommendations to support MSMEs and contribute to the digital economy agenda for APEC 2027, reaffirming Việt Nam's proactive role in advancing regional economic cooperation. — VNA/VNS