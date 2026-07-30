Contractors accelerate work on key packages for Ninh Thuận nuclear power projects

HÀ NỘI — The central province of Khánh Hòa is accelerating preparations for the Ninh Thuận 1 and Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power plant projects, focusing on construction of the first two component projects covering land clearance, resettlement and relocation as assigned by the government.

Phạm Minh Tân, director of the provincial Construction Investment Project Management Board, said the board has been appointed investors for Component Projects 1 and 2 of the Ninh Thuận 1 plant in Phước Dinh commune and the Ninh Thuận 2 plant in Vĩnh Hải commune.

For Component Project 1, covering land clearance and resettlement for the Ninh Thuận 1 plant, construction drawings and cost estimates have been approved, while contractors are being selected for six construction packages.

Contract Package No. 15, which covers technical infrastructure for the resettlement area, has already been awarded and construction has begun. The contractor has received 34.7 haof the planned 65.12-ha site and is setting up temporary facilities and the project management office.

Procurement is continuing for the remaining packages, including water supply, social infrastructure, a fishing boat shelter and coastal embankment, a cemetery, and upgrades to medium-voltage power lines and substations.

For Component Project 2, serving the Ninh Thuận 2 plant, works include a 31.8-ha resettlement area, a production relocation area and a cemetery.

The feasibility study was approved by the provincial People's Committee in March 2026, while detailed engineering designs and cost estimates have been completed. Contractor selection is also under way.

However, Tân said the main challenge is the conversion of 155.78 ha of forest land, including 134.49 ha of natural forest and 21.29 ha of planted forest.

Following provincial instructions, the project management board revised the project by removing the production relocation area from the forest assessment. It has also requested approval to pay for replacement afforestation and submitted documents seeking permission to convert forest land for the project.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, adjustments have been made to exclude the production relocation area from the affected forest boundary. The department has also provided opinions on forest status to support the land conversion procedures.

The biggest obstacle remains land clearance, particularly for the Ninh Thuận 1 project.

Authorities said progress has been slowed by difficulties in verifying land ownership, land-use history and compensation eligibility. Illegal land subdivision and inaccurate declarations of houses have also complicated the compensation process.

Phước Dinh commune still has around 216 ha requiring further verification, including about 200 hectares within the plant site and 16 ha in the resettlement area. The commune has referred suspected irregularities to provincial police for investigation.

Tân stressed that land clearance falls under the responsibility of local authorities and urged Phước Dinh commune to speed up compensation procedures and hand over cleared land in phases to keep construction on schedule.

He also called on Vĩnh Hải commune to expedite grave relocation and consult residents on the provincial decision not to develop the planned production relocation area so investment priorities could be finalised.

The project management board has also asked the Department of Agriculture and Environment to promptly approve borrow sites for fill materials needed for the Ninh Thuận 1 resettlement area and secure earth supply for the Ninh Thuận 2 project to ensure construction stays on schedule. — VNA/VNS