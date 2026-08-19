Stavian Group breaks ground on US$95.6 million industrial park in Thái Nguyên

THÁI NGUYÊN — Stavian Group on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Thượng Đình Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment, Construction and Business Project in the northern province of Thái Nguyên, with a otal investment of VNĐ2.486 trillion (US$95.6 million).

Located in Điềm Thuỵ Commune, Bách Quang and Phổ Yên wards, the 128.18ha project will be developed over 2026–28, with leasing and handover expected to begin in April 2027. Stavian Industrial Park Thái Nguyên, a member of Stavian Group, is the developer.

Attending the ceremony was Vương Quốc Tuấn, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, alongside provincial leaders, local authorities, project partners and residents.

The industrial park has a strategic location, with its main entrance connected to the Hà Nội-Thái Nguyên Expressway and another linked to National Highway 37. It is designed to facilitate access to Hà Nội, Thái Nguyên, Nội Bài International Airport, Hải Phòng Port and the Hữu Nghị–Lạng Sơn border gate.

The project will feature integrated infrastructure, including a 35 MVA power system, water supply capacity of 4,500cu.m per day and wastewater treatment capacity of 3,000cu.m per day, as well as fire prevention, telecommunications and other supporting facilities.

Thượng Đình Industrial Park will focus on supporting industries, electronics and electrical equipment, mechanical engineering, automotive and motorcycle components, technical services and logistics. About 90ha will be available for factories, warehouses and production facilities, alongside ready-built facilities and comprehensive investor support services.

Stavian Group Chairman Đinh Đức Thắng said the project aims to create not only an industrial park with modern infrastructure but also an integrated industrial ecosystem supporting investors throughout their operations.

The project is expected to attract enterprises using advanced technologies, strengthen supporting industries, create jobs and contribute to Thái Nguyên’s socio-economic development. —VNS