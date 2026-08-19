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Vietjet launches direct Colombo-HCM City route

August 19, 2026 - 15:45
The new route will operate three round trips a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

 

Passengers are delighted to fly with Vietjet on the inaugural flight connecting HCM City and Colombo. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

COLOMBO — Vietjet launched a direct route between Colombo and HCM City on Wednesday, strengthening air connectivity between Sri Lanka and Việt Nam and opening new opportunities for tourism, trade and cultural exchanges.

The new route will operate three round trips a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flights depart from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City at 6.15pm and arrive at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo at 9.50pm. Flights leave Colombo at 11pm and arrive in HCM City at 5.55am the following day (all local times). 

The service links HCM City, one of Việt Nam's major economic and tourism centres, with Colombo, a gateway to Sri Lanka's beaches, tea-growing regions and cultural heritage.

Vietjet said the route would also provide passengers with connections to destinations across its wider Asia-Pacific and Australian network. — VNS

Vietjet Colombo-HCM City route Sri Lanka

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