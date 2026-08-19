EV charging infrastructure at expressway rest stops to be completed by 2027

HÀ NỘI — The Department for Roads has asked for expedited efforts to complete charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at expressway rest stops before January 1, 2027, as the country is accelerating the shift towards green mobility.

The move follows Directive No. 33 issued by the Minister of Construction on August 6 which calls for the urgent completion of charging infrastructure at road rest stops to support the transition to electric vehicles.

Provincial authorities have been asked to review the rollout of charging systems at rest stops and report the results to the road administration by August 25 while pushing investors and rest-stop operators to hasten the development of charging infrastructure.

Efforts must be enhanced to promptly resolve difficulties arising during the construction and completion of charging infrastructure, the department said.

According to National Technical Regulation QCVN 43:2024/BGTVT on road rest stops, at least 10 per cent of parking spaces at such facilities must be capable of accommodating vehicles for charging.

The department, however, urged investors to assess the actual demand to consider larger charging spaces.

Under the established regulations, newly built rest stops must include EV charging stations and designated parking spaces. Existing rest stops that were operational before October 5, 2024 must be upgraded to meet the requirements by January 1, 2027. — BIZHUB/VNS