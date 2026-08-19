Hà Nội to hold banking conference to seek capital for key projects

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee on Tuesday issued a plan to organise a conference on financial and banking solutions to support the city's economic growth for the 2026-30 period.

Under Plan 326/KH-UBND, the conference is scheduled to take place on August 28 at the city People's Committee headquarters, with approximately 200 delegates.

The event aims to assess the city’s current capital mobilisation capacity; identify bottlenecks, difficulties and obstacles regarding capital raising, allocation and access; and propose appropriate measures to resolve these issues.

It also seeks to propose solutions for effectively mobilising financial resources for the city's key programmes and projects, as well as to establish an inter-agency coordination mechanism involving the city administration, regulatory bodies, credit institutions, enterprises and investors.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Finance, the efforts aim to ensure the timely implementation of the programmes and projects, helping to achieve the city’s GRDP growth rate of 11 per cent or higher for 2026 and the next four years.

The conference agenda will focus on the socio-economic situation, growth scenarios, capital needs and solutions to raise capital for the city's development through 2030, as well as the monetary, credit and banking landscape and the banking sector's contribution to the city's socio-economic development.

A number of loan cooperation agreements between credit institutions and project developers, enterprises and contractors regarding the city's portfolio of key programmes and projects are also expected to be signed at the event. — BIZHUB/VNS