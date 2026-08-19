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Construction starts on $68m industrial park in Gia Lai Province

August 19, 2026 - 16:33
Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai People's Committee Lâm Hải Giang said the industrial park plays an important role to the province's socio-economic development plans.

 

The goundbreaking ceremony of Tây Giang Industrial Park in Gia Lai Province on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Thái

HÀ NỘI — Binh Hung Industrial Infrastructure Investment JSC on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for VNĐ1.8 trillion (US$68 million) Tây Giang Industrial Park in Gia Lai Province.

Covering 300ha in Bình Khê Commune, the project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029 and begin attracting secondary investors from January 2027.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai People's Committee Lâm Hải Giang said the industrial park plays an important role to the province's socio-economic development plans.

The park with synchronised infrastructure will help attract new investment, expand production, increase industrial and export value and boost budget revenues, he said.

To achieve its double-digit growth target, Gia Lai needs to rapidly develop new production capacity, particularly in processing and manufacturing, industrial park infrastructure and logistics, Giang said.

The province will also step up investment promotion and prioritise investors with strong financial capacity, advanced technologies, high value-added production and environmentally friendly operations.

The developer said Tây Giang Industrial Park will follow a green and clean development model, with modern infrastructure designed to attract manufacturing, processing and supporting industries.

Gia Lai's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 8.21 per cent in the first six months of 2026, while industrial and construction output rose 11.68 per cent, with industrial production alone increasing 11.74 per cent.

The province attracted 165 projects with total registered investment of nearly VNĐ164.75 trillion during the period. — BIZHUB/VNS

Gia Lai investment industrial park investment

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