VN-Index reverses, breaking above 1,830 points

HÀ NỘI — Indices reversed course late in Tuesday's session, with stronger afternoon buying lifting the VN-Index above 1,830 points, although trading liquidity remained subdued and market breadth was nearly balanced.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index ended at 1,830.44 points, gaining 8.8 points. The benchmark spent much of the session fluctuating around its reference level before buying demand gradually strengthened towards the close.

Market breadth was neutral, with 152 stocks advancing and 158 declining. Liquidity, however, fell from the previous trade to VNĐ14.18 trillion (US$544 million).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, gained 5.51 points to 1,968.52 points. Up to 20 ticker symbols in the VN30 basket ticked up, while nine went down and one stayed flat.

Vingroup (VIC) provided the biggest contribution to the benchmark's advance. The stock rose 1.9 per cent to VNĐ249,600, with more than 6.26 million shares traded, adding more than 7.5 points to the VN-Index.

Oil and gas stocks were another notable source of strength as global crude oil prices edged higher.

PV Gas (GAS) advanced 1.9 per cent, while Petrovietnam Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) climbed 2.7 per cent. The two stocks were also among the strongest performers in the VN30 basket during the session.

On the other side, Vincom Retail (VRE) recorded the steepest decline among major stocks, losing nearly 3 per cent.

Sacombank (STB), Vinhomes (VHM) and LPBank (LPB) also retreated, although their losses were limited to around 1 per cent.

Trading among mid- and small-cap stocks showed stronger movements in selected oil and gas, energy and chemical shares.

Petrovietnam Transportation Corporation (PVT) was among the most notable performers, hitting its daily ceiling on trading volume of 6.57 million shares, while Pacific Petroleum Transportation (PVP) gained 6.2 per cent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index showed little movement during the afternoon session. The index traded largely around its level at the end of the morning session through to the close.

It finished the trading day at 281.1 points, up slightly 0.51 points. Investors poured over VNĐ638.7 billion into the northern bourse, equal to a trading volume of nearly 46.6 million shares.

Foreign investor activity remained a source of selling pressure. Foreign investors recorded net sales of more than VNĐ398.54 on HoSE and VNĐ15.44 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS