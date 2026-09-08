50% interest rate subsidy applies for corporate technology innovation loans

HÀ NỘI — Enterprises borrowing funds to invest in technology transfer, application or innovation are eligible for a 50 per cent interest rate subsidy from the Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Technology Innovation Fund (NATIF).

According to a NATIF’s announcement, the subsidy covers 50 per cent of the interest rate specified in the credit contract between the enterprise and the bank; but is capped at 6 per cent per annum for a maximum period of five years.

Enterprises with eligible investment projects or plans having already secured bank loan approval and signed a credit contract may submit applications for the interest rate subsidy.

The application submission time for the first batch of 2026 will last until 5pm on September 20, 2026.

This policy applies to loans supporting projects involving technology transfer, application, and innovation. The loans may be utilised for purchasing machinery, equipment, and production lines; acquiring technology usage or ownership rights; conducting pilot production; hiring experts; training personnel to operate and master the technology; or carrying out product testing and verification activities.

To qualify for the subsidy, enterprises must demonstrate repayment capacity, fulfil all financial obligations, commit to using the funds for the intended purpose, and submit a valid application. The NATIF will evaluate the project's feasibility, implementation plan, product potential, competitiveness, and productivity, as well as its potential for long-term impact on the enterprise or the manufacturing sector, before making a decision on providing the support.

Eligible applications are selected for the subsidy based on the following order of priority: possession of an existing credit contract; a strong credit rating with no bad debt; project technology falling under categories such as technologies encouraged for transfer, high-tech areas prioritised for development, or strategic technologies; and the project's potential to generate an increase in value-added of 7 per cent or more.

Enterprises are evaluated based on the chronological order of valid application submissions via the NATIF's electronic portal until the allocated funds are exhausted.

The projected budget for the first phase is VNĐ50 billion (US$1.89 million). VPBank and BIDV are the two partner banks collaborating with the NATIF to implement this interest rate aid. — BIZHUB/VNS