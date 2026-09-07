TKV posts $4.8 billion in eight-month revenue despite mining disruptions

HÀ NỘI — Vinacomin (TKV) recorded consolidated revenue of VNĐ13.92 trillion (US$534 million) in August, bringing its total revenue for the first eight months of 2026 to nearly VNĐ125 trillion despite weather-related disruptions to mining operations.

According to a report presented at TKV's online production management meeting for September, the group's cumulative revenue during the eight months is equivalent to an average of around VNĐ515 billion per day.

Its profit before tax reached VNĐ421 billion in August and VNĐ3.98 trillion in the first eight months. TKV also contributed nearly VNĐ19 trillion to the State budget during the period.

Coal remained one of the group's core businesses.

The group produced approximately 2.67 million tonnes of raw coal in August, bringing cumulative output for the first eight months to 25.21 million tonnes.

Finished coal production reached 3.07 million tonnes during the month and 25.98 million tonnes in the January-August period.

Coal sales, meanwhile, amounted to 3.51 million tonnes in August, taking total consumption during the first eight months to 35.12 million tonnes.

The results came despite difficult operating conditions for the mining industry. Heavy rainfall, Typhoon Narra, flooding and landslides in a number of areas affected coal and mineral extraction activities.

At the same time, demand for coal used in power generation remained low, while the ongoing energy transition and requirements to reduce emissions continued to put pressure on the coal industry.

Beyond coal mining, TKV operates businesses spanning minerals, chemicals and electricity production.

During the first eight months, converted alumina output reached approximately 931,000 tonnes, while copper concentrate production stood at nearly 74,000 tonnes.

The group also produced more than 19,100 tonnes of copper cathodes, over 6,000 tonnes of zinc ingots and more than 100,000 tonnes of steel billets during the period. — BIZHUB/VNS