Vietjet offers promotional airfares

HCM CITY — Vietjet is offering promotional fares on some domestic and international flights, including Eco tickets starting at zero đồng excluding taxes and fees and a 22 per cent discount on international Deluxe tickets, the airline has announced.

The promotion will run from Tuesday to Thursday, with passengers able to book through Vietjet's website and mobile app.

The zero đồng Eco fares are available on domestic and international routes, while the 22 per cent discount on international Deluxe tickets is available with the code SALE99, excluding taxes and fees, Vietjet said, adding that the offer applies to flights from September 10, 2026 through September 10, 2027.

Vietjet said it plans to expand its international network in late 2026 and early 2027 with new routes linking Hà Nội with Prague, Almaty and Tainan, Hà Nội and HCM City with Cebu and Clark, HCM City with Chiang Mai and Western Sydney Airport, and Đà Nẵng with Osaka. — VNS