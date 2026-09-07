Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietjet offers promotional airfares

September 07, 2026 - 15:48
The promotion will run from Tuesday to Thursday, with passengers able to book through Vietjet's website and mobile app.

 

A Vietjet flight attendant serves passengers on board. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet is offering promotional fares on some domestic and international flights, including Eco tickets starting at zero đồng excluding taxes and fees and a 22 per cent discount on international Deluxe tickets, the airline has announced.

The promotion will run from Tuesday to Thursday, with passengers able to book through Vietjet's website and mobile app.

The zero đồng Eco fares are available on domestic and international routes, while the 22 per cent discount on international Deluxe tickets is available with the code SALE99, excluding taxes and fees, Vietjet said, adding that the offer applies to flights from September 10, 2026 through September 10, 2027.

Vietjet said it plans to expand its international network in late 2026 and early 2027 with new routes linking Hà Nội with Prague, Almaty and Tainan, Hà Nội and HCM City with Cebu and Clark, HCM City with Chiang Mai and Western Sydney Airport, and Đà Nẵng with Osaka. — VNS

Vietjet promotional airfares routes

see also

More on this story

Economy

Bank deposits overtake credit growth in late August

Vietnamese đồng deposits at banks grew faster than credit by late August, reversing a trend seen earlier this year and easing some short-term liquidity pressure, although banks continue to face high funding costs amid strong demand for loans.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom