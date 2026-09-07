Minister proposes new science cooperation model with Japan

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân has proposed shifting science and technology cooperation with Japan towards a model of joint research, joint investment and shared markets, as the two countries seek to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Speaking at the Việt Nam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum in Huế City on Sunday, Quân said the new approach should move beyond traditional technology transfer towards collaboration that produces measurable and scalable results.

Việt Nam and Japan have built a longstanding relationship spanning more than five decades, with cooperation expanding across trade, investment, education, science and technology and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Japan is one of Việt Nam's most important partners in trade, investment and official development assistance, contributing to the country's industrial development, infrastructure, human resources and economic modernisation.

Quân said rapid advances in artificial intelligence, big data, semiconductors, green technology and digital transformation were reshaping global production and value chains, making science, technology and innovation increasingly important to national competitiveness.

Japan has strengths in manufacturing, semiconductors, automation, artificial intelligence and green technology, as well as urban management, smart infrastructure, resource efficiency and disaster response, he said.

Việt Nam, meanwhile, offers a dynamic economy, a young workforce, a growing innovation ecosystem and strong demand for digital and green transformation, creating opportunities to test and commercialise new technologies.

Quân said cooperation should shift decisively from outsourcing and assembly towards partnerships in research and development, product design, testing, manufacturing and commercialisation, allowing Vietnamese companies to move higher up global value chains.

"We must transition from a 'transferor-recipient' relationship to one of jointly defining challenges, conducting research, investing and sharing markets," Quân said.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will work with local authorities, businesses and Japanese partners throughout the process, from developing ideas to implementing and scaling up projects, he said.

The ministry will focus on improving policies and controlled testing frameworks, linking localities with research institutes, universities, businesses and investment funds in both countries, and supporting research and technology transfer projects.

It will also coordinate the selection of priority localities and sectors, mobilise resources from central and local governments, businesses and international partners, and monitor the outcomes of cooperation projects. — VNS