Petrolimex, Ohmee Vietnam launch convenience store model at Hà Nội's petrol stations

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) and Ohmee Vietnam on Saturday launched the first two Ohmee Express convenience stores at Petrolimex stations in Hà Nội.

The two stores opened simultaneously at Petrolimex stations No 74 in Ngọc Hồi and No 41 on Nguyễn Quý Đức streets. The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of companies and partners from the energy, retail, technology, finance and investment sectors.

Among those attending were Nguyễn Ngọc Tú, Deputy General Director of Petrolimex; Li Jiajia, Vice President of Ant Group and Co-Chairman of its Payments Business Group; Liu Yun, General Manager of Meiyijia (China); Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Chairwoman of Ohmee Vietnam; and Ly Yanguang, Chairman of Shanghai Hong Ying Investment (China).

The launch marks a strategic partnership between Petrolimex and Ohmee Vietnam and represents the first overseas deployment of Ohmee Express, a petrol station convenience store concept developed under the international expansion strategy of Chinese convenience store chain Meiyijia.

One-stop convenience services

Ohmee Express integrates convenience retail services into petrol stations, allowing customers to purchase food, beverages and other essential products while refuelling their vehicles.

The stores are designed to serve commuters, ride-hailing and long-haul drivers, as well as families travelling within cities and between provinces, offering multiple services in a single stop.

“Today marks the official launch of Ohmee Express, signalling a new chapter in Ohmee’s strategic partnership with Petrolimex,” Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, chairwoman of Ohmee Vietnam, said at the event.

“Together, we aim to build a modern and comprehensive ecosystem of convenience services for consumers across Việt Nam,” she said.

The partnership combines Petrolimex’s network and locations along major transport routes with Ohmee Vietnam’s retail operations, product portfolio and convenience service model.

The companies aim to develop petrol stations beyond traditional fuel supply points into multi-service destinations serving both vehicles and consumers.

International expansion

Ohmee is an international brand developed as part of the overseas expansion strategy of Meiyijia, one of China’s largest convenience store chains.

Founded in Guangdong in 1997, Meiyijia operates more than 40,000 stores across China, according to company information.

Ohmee draws on Meiyijia’s experience in supply chain management, store operations and network development while adapting its retail model to local consumer preferences in overseas markets.

The brand officially entered Việt Nam on April 22, 2026, making the country its first overseas market, ahead of planned expansion into Malaysia and Indonesia.

As of September 5, Ohmee operated 35 stores across Hà Nội and the northern provinces of Bắc Ninh, Hải Dương, Hưng Yên and Nghệ An, according to company data. In just over four months, the brand expanded from its initial locations in the capital city into a network spanning several northern provinces and cities.

The two stores in Ngọc Hồi and on Nguyễn Quý Đức streets in Hà Nội will serve as pilot locations for Petrolimex and Ohmee Vietnam to refine product offerings, service processes and customer experience before expanding the model.

Ohmee Vietnam said it plans to open multiple Ohmee Express stores simultaneously in several cities in September 2026, signalling that the partnership is intended to develop beyond a small number of pilot locations into a broader network of convenience stops.

Drawing on Meiyijia's network of more than 40,000 stores in China and Ohmee's existing network of 35 outlets in Việt Nam, the company is expanding both its scale and operational reach.

Through the Ohmee Express model, the companies aim to transform traditional gas stations into multi-purpose stops where consumers can refuel, shop and take a short break during their journeys. — VNS