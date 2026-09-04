Hà Nội accelerates construction of seven Red River bridges for APEC 2027

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is accelerating the construction of seven bridges spanning the Red River, targeting completion in the second quarter of 2027 to improve transport connectivity and serve APEC activities next year.

The projects comprise Tứ Liên, Ngọc Hồi, Trần Hưng Đạo, Thượng Cát, Vạn Phúc, Hồng Hà and Mễ Sở bridges. They are among the city’s key transport projects being constructed simultaneously.

To date, all land areas within the project boundaries have been handed over. However, some work remains at several sites. The Tứ Liên and Trần Hưng Đạo projects still require demolition of some structures and relocation of technical infrastructure, while the Thượng Cát project needs an additional 1.1ha of land clearance following project adjustments.

Investors and contractors have mobilised personnel and equipment and deployed multiple construction teams. Several projects have made significant progress on foundations, piers and bridge girders.

At the Hồng Hà project, 798 of 941 bored piles, 28 of 70 pier caps and 23 of 70 pier shafts have been completed, along with 27 of 450 Super-T girders. At the Mễ Sở project, 360 of 596 bored piles, 15 pier caps, five pier shafts and 13 Super-T girders have been completed.

At the Trần Hưng Đạo project, bored-pile construction is underway across multiple sections. The city has asked relevant agencies to resolve outstanding issues concerning structure demolition and technical infrastructure relocation to expand the construction area.

Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng has asked the Department of Construction to monitor the implementation of the seven projects according to their “critical paths” and regularly report progress. Investors and contractors have also been urged to use modern machinery, equipment and technology to shorten construction time while ensuring quality and safety.

The acceleration of the bridge projects comes amid stronger public investment disbursement in Hà Nội. In August, the disbursed investment capital from the state budget managed by the city was estimated at over VNĐ18 trillion (US$690.7 million), up 12.8 per cent from the previous month and more than double the figure in the same period last year.

In the first eight months, the figure exceeded VNĐ89.9 trillion, up 77.3 per cent year-on-year and equivalent to 52.6 per cent of the annual plan.

Hà Nội will continue requiring project owners to set specific disbursement schedules and link implementation results with the responsibilities of leaders. It will also prioritise resources for key transport projects, including the Red River bridges.

Once completed, the seven bridges are expected to improve transport connectivity, ease pressure on existing bridges, expand urban development space on both sides of the Red River and strengthen links between Hà Nội and other localities in the Capital Region. — VNA/VNS