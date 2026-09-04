Initiative launched to boost online exports initially targets US, China

HCM CITY — The Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), in collaboration with TikTok Shop, officially unveiled the "Beyond Vietnam - Hàng Việt Cất Cánh" initiative in HCM City.

The initiative is being launched as Việt Nam accelerates the development of e-commerce under the National E-commerce Development Master Plan for the 2026-2030 period by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

It aims to enhance the digital export capabilities of Vietnamese businesses and expand their presence in global markets through discovery e-commerce.

In its inaugural year, around 500 Vietnamese businesses will benefit from the programme, receiving training to strengthen their digital export capabilities.

The initiative also provides intensive consulting, offering one-on-one support to 50 export-ready enterprises, with a goal of achieving their first 1,000 orders through discovery e-commerce in international markets.

By 2029, the initiative aims to train 2,000 businesses, fostering sustainable discovery e-commerce operations in international markets with enhanced capabilities in content, creator partnerships, e-commerce operations, and local brand building.

At the same time, the programme will seek to progressively broaden access to suitable international markets through TikTok Shop's network and ecosystem enablers, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, based on business readiness, local operating conditions and the commerce model available in each market.

Trần Thị Tân, head of social responsibility and strategic partnerships and project director of “Beyond Vietnam - Hàng Việt Cất Cánh”, said: “The way a brand can enter an international market is changing. E-commerce has already reshaped part of the traditional export model. Discovery e-commerce is taking that transformation one step further. With the rapid growth of discovery e-commerce in Việt Nam, many Vietnamese businesses have already built new capabilities in content creation, livestreaming and creator commerce, helping them drive stronger consumer engagement and sales conversion. ‘Beyond Vietnam – Hàng Việt Cất Cánh’ aims to turn these capabilities into a competitive advantage as Vietnamese businesses expand into international markets.”

Expanding opportunities in the US and China

At the initiative's launch event, the MoIT reaffirmed the significant market potential and momentum available for Vietnamese exporters in cross-border trade.

While the country's online export turnover currently accounts for 0.4 per cent of the total export turnover, with a projected US$2 billion in online export turnover by 2025, there is immense room for growth compared to the expected global turnover of $2 trillion by 2030.

Emphasising the vast opportunities presented by the US and China markets, where 95 per cent of the US online export market remains untapped, TikTok Shop will focus on assisting Vietnamese enterprises in exporting to these key markets and subsequently expanding to other Asia-Pacific markets. These efforts align with TikTok's established presence in the US, serving over 200 million users and introducing innovative shopping experiences through TikTok Shop.

Furthermore, China’s livestream commerce sector stands out as a prominent example of content-driven retail transformations, showcasing substantial growth in livestream e-commerce activities. With livestream e-commerce contributions exceeding $740 billion in 2025 and the expectation of reaching 660 million users in the near future, the Chinese market underscores the potential impact of content-driven shopping on consumer behaviour.

Lê Hoàng Oanh, director general of the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, emphasised the untapped potential for Vietnamese businesses to leverage e-commerce for international expansion, urging enterprises to take full advantage of these opportunities to propel their online exports and increase the visibility of Vietnamese brands on the global stage. — VNS