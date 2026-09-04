Over 500 international buyers seek Vietnamese products at Vietnam International Sourcing expo

HCM CITY — The fourth edition of the Vietnam International Sourcing expo opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City on September 3, bringing together Vietnamese exporters and international retailers, distributors and sourcing groups.

To run until September 5, the event is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the city People’s Committee.

According to the organisers, following the last three editions from 2023 to 2025, VIS has become an important trade promotion and supply-chain connectivity platform, attracting growing participation from domestic exporters and international buyers.

The expo features an export forum on strengthening business resilience amid global economic volatility, and seminars on international integration, global standards, green production, sustainable exports and increasing the value of Vietnamese products.

The expo has attracted more than 600 local producers and exporters who have set up over 450 booths.

The event covers four major products: food and beverages, household goods and furniture, lifestyle and healthcare products, and export supply chains.

More than 500 business delegations from 60 countries and territories will attend and have B2B meetings and direct business connections.

At VIS 2026, Central Retail Vietnam is showcasing Vietnamese products with strong export potential, including tea, coffee and chocolate, health-oriented products, environmentally friendly packaging, private-label goods and agricultural and food products.

Paul Lê, vice president of Central Retail Vietnam in charge of trade promotion and export of Vietnamese products, said: “Enterprises joining us at Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 will also be promoted at the Vietnamese Product Week in Thailand this September, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

"We expect Vietnamese products to become increasingly integrated into international supply chains.”

A DannyGreen spokesperson said VIS 2026 provided an opportunity for the company to introduce high-quality Vietnamese agricultural and food products to global partners and expand connections with importers, distributors, and retailers worldwide.

“It is also an opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities across the entire value chain, from raw material areas and production to export and international distribution.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said Việt Nam hopes to increase exports by 15-16 per cent this year to US$546-550 billion.

The event creates an opportunity for local firms to showcase their production capacity and understand international market requirements, she said.

“For international buyers, it is also an opportunity to see a Việt Nam that is undergoing strong transformation, with increasingly diverse production, a more mature business community and supply capacity that is constantly improving.”

She said VIS 2026 is more than a venue for Vietnamese businesses to showcase their products.

“More importantly, it should be a place where businesses listen to what the market needs.

“We also hope international buyers come to Việt Nam not only to seek immediate orders, but to find partners with whom they can build stable, flexible and sustainable supply chains for the future.” — VNS