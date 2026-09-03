Foreign investment disbursement reaches five-year high in Jan-Aug

HÀ NỘI — Foreign investment disbursement reached an estimated US$17.25 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 12 per cent from a year earlier and the highest level for the period in five years, the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) said on Thursday.

Manufacturing and processing continued to account for the bulk of realised capital, attracting $14.24 billion, or 82.6 per cent of the total.

Real estate accounted for $1.29 billion, or 7.5 per cent, while electricity, gas, steam, hot water and air-conditioning production and distribution lured $622.9 million, or 3.6 per cent.

Total registered foreign investment reached $40.63 billion in the period, up 55.4 per cent from the same period last year, according to the FIA.

The increases in realised and registered capital pointed to an expansion in the scale of new investment commitments and continued growth in actual foreign investment flows into the economy, supporting domestic growth and production capacity, the agency said.

Newly registered foreign investment rose sharply, with 2,771 projects licensed during the January-August period, up 9.4 per cent year on year. Registered capital for the new projects reached $21.72 billion, an increase of 96.8 per cent.

The processing and manufacturing sector attracted the largest share of newly registered investment, with $12.15 billion, or 55.9 per cent of total newly registered capital.

Real estate ranked second with $5.32 billion or 15.7 per cent.

In addition to newly registered capital, 819 operating projects increased their levels of capital by $12.21 billion in the first eight months, up 15 from a year earlier.

Foreign investors also stepped up capital contributions and share purchases, with 2,062 transactions worth a combined $6.7 billion, up 50 per cent year on year.

Singapore remained Việt Nam's largest source of newly registered investment among 73 countries and territories with $7.62 billion, or 35.1 per cent of the total.

South Korea came next with $5.67 billion, or 26.1 per cent, followed by Hong Kong (China) with $2.96 billion, or 13.6 per cent, mainland China with $1.93 billion, or 8.9 per cent, Japan with $1.42 billion, or 6.5 per cent and the Netherlands with $424.3 million, or 2 per cent.

Outbound investment rises

Alongside foreign capital inflows, Vietnamese companies also significantly increased their investment abroad in the first eight months of 2026.

A number of firms received licences for 113 new overseas projects with total capital of $1.21 billion, up 2.8 times from a year earlier. Another 29 projects registered capital increases totalling $1.41 billion, 10.9 times higher than in the same period last year.

Combined newly registered and additional capital brought total outbound investment to $2.62 billion in the January-August period, 4.7 times higher year-on-year.

Transport and warehousing attracted the largest share of outbound investment at $601.7 million, or 23 per cent of the total, followed by electricity, gas, steam, hot water and air-conditioning production and distribution with $585.8 million or 22.4 per cent.

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries accounted for $516.6 million, or 19.7 per cent, while manufacturing and processing attracted $320.1 million, or 12.2 per cent.

Vietnamese companies invested in 35 countries and territories during the period.

Laos was the largest destination, receiving $667.5 million, or 25.5 per cent of total outbound investment, followed by Cambodia with $486.5 million, or 18.6 per cent, India with $323.9 million, or 12.4 per cent, and Indonesia with $313.6 million, or 12 per cent. — VNS