Việt Nam aims to link half of farm cooperatives with enterprises by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims to link at least half of its agricultural cooperatives with enterprises or other economic organisations by 2030 as part of the effort to develop concentrated raw material areas, strengthen supply chains and expand markets for farm produce.

The target was set in the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s five-year plan to carry out a Government programme on developing the collective economy.

Focus will be placed on developing concentrated raw-material production areas, value chains and markets, with priority given to key agricultural commodities, products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, products with high potential for export and sectors with competitive advantages.

The plan aims to improve the quality and efficiency of the collective economic sector.

Under the plan, the ministry will promote links between cooperatives, enterprises, science and technology organisations and other economic entities along with carrying out programmes to develop concentrated agricultural, forestry and fisheries raw material areas and enhance value chain production.

Priority will be given to developing infrastructure serving production, preliminary processing, processing, storage and logistics, along with traceability and digital transformation systems.

Cooperatives will be encouraged to adopt green and digital transformation, circular economy practices and emissions reduction measures suited to local conditions.

By 2030, at least 50 per cent of agricultural cooperatives are expected to apply digital solutions in management, production or product distribution.

Digital platforms will be developed to support cooperative management, raw material area management, product traceability, production, service provision and market connections.

A shared digital platform is expected to complete its framework in 2027 and will be rolled out from 2028.

The ministry will also build and update databases on cooperatives and establish a system to monitor and assess collective economic development from 2027 to 2030.

Training programmes will be organised for cooperative managers, workers and members, with priority given to cooperatives linked to raw material areas, value chains, key commodities, OCOP products and export-oriented products. — VNS