Bia Saigon and fans celebrate Việt Nam’s title defence

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s successful defence of its ASEAN Cup 2026 title sparked an outpouring of emotion across the country, as millions of fans lived through moments of excitement, tension and ultimately, jubilation.

Throughout the journey, Bia Saigon helped bring Việt Nam’s football community together, turning the nation’s passion for the game into shared experiences and unforgettable moments in the lead-up to National Day on September 2.

Việt Nam’s ASEAN Cup 2026 triumph was not only a testament to the team’s resilience on the pitch, but also to the unwavering support of millions of fans who followed every step of the campaign.

From the optimism of the opening matches and the pressure of unexpected results to the celebrations that followed the successful title defence, supporters across the country experienced the tournament as one shared emotional journey.

Việt Nam opened its campaign with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Timor-Leste, setting an upbeat tone from the start. A goalless draw with Singapore, however, soon put the team under greater pressure in the race to progress from Group A. Even at that point, fans continued to rally behind the players, providing a powerful source of encouragement.

Victories over Indonesia, Cambodia and Malaysia then moved Việt Nam closer to a final showdown with Thailand. In the final, the team once again demonstrated the resilience and unity that had defined its campaign, securing a second consecutive ASEAN Cup title.

For more than a month, Bia Saigon – a brand that has been part of the cultural fabric of Vietnamese life for generations – provided a platform for fans to come together through their shared love of football and their pride in the country.

As Việt Nam prepared to celebrate National Day, the brand helped turn that shared passion into moments of connection, bringing fans together to experience the highs and lows of the national team’s campaign.

Millions of hearts, one shared sense of pride

While the national team battled to defend its title on the pitch, millions of Vietnamese fans embarked on an emotional journey of their own.

On key match days, Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street in HCM City became a focal point for supporters, with Bia Saigon’s community viewing events bringing together thousands of people united by their belief in the team.

The atmosphere built from the moments before kick-off, through the tension of every attack and near miss, to the roar that greeted the final whistle. Together, fans created an atmosphere that reflected the passion surrounding the national team.

Following Việt Nam’s 2-0 away victory over Thailand in Bangkok, anticipation reached new heights. On the evening of August 26, thousands of supporters returned to Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street for the second leg, sharing every tense moment before erupting in celebration as the final whistle confirmed Việt Nam’s successful title defence.

The celebrations also marked the culmination of another nationwide expression of support. Following the final, a fan-created tifo featuring messages from supporters across Việt Nam – collected through Bia Saigon’s events and online platforms – was recognised by the Vietnam Record Association (VietKings) as the first tifo created from more than 10,000 messages of encouragement from fans nationwide.

Beyond the record itself, the tifo became a powerful symbol of collective support: tens of thousands of fans coming together behind one team, united by a shared belief and a shared sense of Vietnamese pride.

A commitment to the next chapter of Vietnamese football

For Bia Saigon, the ASEAN Cup 2026 is not the conclusion of a campaign, but another milestone in its long-term commitment to Vietnamese football.

The brand aims to continue supporting Việt Nam’s national teams and football community, from competitions across Southeast Asia to major international sporting stages such as the Asian Games, and ultimately the country’s ambition of reaching the FIFA World Cup.

At a partnership signing ceremony with the Vietnam Football Federation in late July, Bia Saigon reaffirmed this commitment by becoming the exclusive beer partner of Việt Nam’s Men’s, Women’s and U23 National Football Teams from 2026 to 2029.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lester Tan, general director of Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO), said Bia Saigon’s longstanding connection with generations of Vietnamese people is a key motivation for the brand to continue supporting football in Việt Nam.

He added that the partnership reflects the brand’s ambition to bring fans closer to the sport they love while helping nurture the aspirations of future generations of Vietnamese players.

When football meets national pride

Việt Nam’s ASEAN Cup 2026 triumph came at a particularly meaningful moment, as the country prepared to celebrate the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2.

The timing gave the victory an added sense of significance. The red of the national team’s jerseys filled streets and celebrations alongside the red of the national flag, creating a powerful visual expression of national pride as the country came together for the holiday.

Football and National Day may be different stories, but they share something deeply emotional: the moment when millions of Vietnamese people turn toward the same flag with a common sense of pride.

For Bia Saigon, its journey alongside the national team is ultimately about bringing those moments together – taking the passion from the football pitch into the wider community, and connecting individual supporters with millions of Vietnamese hearts beating to the same rhythm of national pride. — VNS