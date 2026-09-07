VNX tightens trading surveillance ahead of FTSE index rebalancing

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Exchange (VNX) has introduced enhanced surveillance rules for stock trading during FTSE Russell index reviews as Việt Nam prepares for its expected transition to secondary emerging market status from September 21.

The new framework establishes continuous monitoring before, during and after index rebalancing, with a particular focus on detecting transactions showing signs of price manipulation or the use of inside information for financial gain.

The rules apply to stocks listed on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) during rebalancing periods for indices developed and managed by FTSE Russell under cooperation arrangements with VNX and its subsidiary.

VNX, HoSE and VNX trading members will participate in the enhanced surveillance mechanism.

Under the framework, monitoring will be divided into three stages, beginning even before FTSE Russell announces the results of an index review.

The first stage runs from the trading day immediately preceding the data cut-off date until the trading day immediately before FTSE Russell's announcement. Surveillance during this period will focus on stocks that could potentially be added to or removed from an index.

The data cut-off marks the end of the period for collecting inputs used by FTSE Russell to classify securities and determine index constituents, weightings or investability. The data may include market capitalisation, liquidity, free float, foreign ownership limits and other criteria specified under individual index methodologies.

The second stage runs from the date FTSE Russell announces the review results until the trading day immediately preceding their effective date. Surveillance will then focus on stocks officially announced for addition to or removal from the relevant indices.

The final stage begins on the effective date and continues through the following five trading days, allowing market operators to monitor trading around and after portfolio adjustments.

Three areas will receive enhanced scrutiny: transactions by accounts or groups of accounts showing signs of influencing prices or liquidity; potential attempts to affect closing prices on the trading day immediately before index changes take effect; and transactions showing indications of the use of inside information.

HoSE will be responsible for developing and implementing detailed surveillance procedures after receiving VNX approval. Based on VNX's securities trading surveillance criteria and prevailing market conditions, HoSE will determine applicable parameters and report them to VNX before implementation.

When suspicious transactions are detected, HoSE may require trading members to provide information and documentation for clarification and report cases to the State Securities Commission and VNX in accordance with regulations. Securities companies are required to provide requested information promptly, fully and accurately.

The enhanced framework will operate alongside the existing trading surveillance system rather than replacing regular monitoring. It does not introduce new order types, trading limits or reporting obligations directly applicable to all investors.

Preparing for FTSE index flows

The rules come as Việt Nam prepares to implement FTSE Russell's decision to move the country from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market status.

Vietnamese equities are scheduled to enter the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS) in four stages, beginning in September 2026 and expected to be completed in September 2027.

On August 21, FTSE Russell announced indicative results for its September 2026 semi-annual review, under which 27 Vietnamese stocks are expected to be added across the large-, mid- and small-cap segments of FTSE GEIS.

Vietcombank (VCB), Vingroup (VIC) and Vinhomes (VHM) are classified in the large-cap group, while BIDV (BID), Hoa Phat Group (HPG) and VPBank (VPB) are in the mid-cap segment. Another 21 stocks are classified as small caps. The changes are expected to take effect on September 21.

The effective date is particularly important for passive funds tracking an index. Their buying and selling activity is typically concentrated in the trading session immediately before index changes take effect, particularly around the closing period, as funds seek to align portfolio weights with their benchmarks and minimise tracking error.

The predictable timing and direction of these portfolio adjustments are among the factors behind the enhanced surveillance framework. — BIZHUB/VNS