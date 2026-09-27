Williams Minh Hoàng: a tall order, neatly delivered

Anh Đức

When Kim Sang-sik handed Williams Minh Hoàng a starting place for Việt Nam's FIFA ASEAN Cup opener against the Philippines on Saturday, it raised a few eyebrows. The teenager had held a Vietnamese passport for barely a month, had trained with his new teammates for only a handful of days and was being asked to play out of position on the right side of the attack.

He answered in the 25th minute. Breaking free down the flank, Hoàng drove a low ball across the box. It clipped a Philippines defender on its way through and Nguyễn Đình Bắc arrived to finish. It proved to be the only goal of the night at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia, and three hard-earned points were in the bag.

Bắc, who wore the captain's armband for the first time in the closing stages, was quick to share the credit, saying he had thanked his new teammate for the assist and that the youngster had played very well on his debut. Kim was warmer still, calling Hoàng a good, very young player who brings fresh energy to the squad and suggesting that if he adapts well, he could become a very important figure for the team.

What surprised observers most was not the assist but the manner of his play. At 1.90m, Hoàng has the build of a classic target man, the aerial presence Vietnamese football has long craved. Yet in Bandung he played with a lightness that belied his frame: few touches, tidy combinations in tight spaces and constant rotations with Bắc and Nguyễn Xuân Son that kept a Philippines back line featuring players with European experience guessing. Stationed away from the penalty area, his heading ability was barely called upon. He still found a way to matter.

That footballing intelligence was shaped in England. Born in Manchester in April 2007 to an English father and a Vietnamese mother, the forward, then known as Lee Williams, came through the Blackburn Rovers academy before moving to Stockport County, where he made a first-team appearance in the League Cup.

The move to Việt Nam last year was a gamble for a teenager on the fringes of English football. It paid off quickly. At Công An HCM City he grew into a regular starter, at times keeping Nguyễn Tiến Linh on the bench, and his Vietnamese heritage allowed him obtain Vietnamese citizenship in late August without the usual residency requirement.

His emergence could hardly be better timed. Son's injury has ended the striker's tournament early and Việt Nam face Thailand on Tuesday in what will likely decide top spot in Group B. Hoàng is suddenly no longer a promising option. He may be a central piece.

That is precisely why a note of caution belongs here. It was one match, and a narrow 1-0 win at that. Analysts pointed out that his link-up play, his timing in the final third and his composure under pressure all need refining, as one would expect of any 19-year-old in his first international outing. Thailand will be a different examination entirely.

Vietnamese fans have a habit of crowning young players after a single good night, then turning on them when the second performance is quieter. Hoàng deserves better than that cycle. Give him time, give him minutes and let him grow at his own pace. On the evidence of Bandung, he has considerable potential. There is no need to rush his development. — VNS