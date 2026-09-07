Deputy PM visits AI data centre in Seoul to seek hi-tech collaboration

SEOUL — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng visited an SK Telecom-operated artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in Seoul on Monday, within the framework of National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn's official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The Haein GPU Centre in Seoul's Gasan district is one of the RoK's largest AI computing facilities, supporting large-scale model development and fostering the country's sovereign AI capabilities.

CEO of SK Hyper Chung Suk Geun briefed the delegation on the centre's operations. With more than 1,000 NVIDIA Blackwell B200 graphics processing units in a single cluster, Haein anchors a government-backed project to build a sovereign AI foundation model. SK Telecom (SKT), a member of SK Group, is among the companies selected for the project, with Haein providing computing power to entities developing the RoK's AI foundational model.

The centre's edge lies not only in GPU volume but in its ability to manage and reallocate computing resources. SKT has deployed an AI infrastructure virtualisation platform that allows the GPU cluster to be split and reconfigured on demand, improving utilisation. Cloud management and AI operations tools support the full cycle from model development and training to deployment.

The Haein GPU cluster is part of a national push to rank the RoK among the world's top three AI powers by reducing reliance on foreign AI infrastructure and strengthening domestic control over data, models and computing resources.

The Deputy PM praised SK Group's investment record in Việt Nam, saying its capabilities in finance, technology and management align with Việt Nam's shift toward selective investment attraction in its new growth phase.

Việt Nam’s consistent policy is to prioritise quality projects, particularly in hi-tech fields with strong knowledge and value-added content, modern management, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, he said, adding that Việt Nam also seeks investments that build domestic capacity through technology transfer, workforce development and linkages with local firms.

After touring the facility, Dũng said Việt Nam welcomes the group's proposal to build a large-scale AI centre, a priority area aligned with Việt Nam's push into science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He urged SK Group to pursue the project with a long-term vision and commensurate scale, targeting not just computing infrastructure and a data centre but a regional AI and innovation hub integrating research and development, AI applications, workforce training and support for Việt Nam's innovation ecosystem.

He called on SK Group to bring technology, experts and high-value research to Việt Nam, collaborate with domestic tech companies, universities and research institutes, and give Vietnamese firms, including startups, access to the centre's computing infrastructure, technologies and ecosystem. The gorup should also deepen links with Việt Nam’s business ecosystem, form domestic supply chains and raise localisation rates.

Việt Nam considers SK Group a long-term strategic partner in its development process, Dũng said, hoping that the group would expand investments and accompany Việt Nam in key areas during its new growth phase, particularly energy, high technology and innovation.

Dũng suggested SK Group explore opportunities in Việt Nam, particularly in energy, AI and technology, in key localities with ample development potential, including Bắc Ninh, Phú Thọ and Tây Ninh.

SK Group is the RoK's second-largest conglomerate with a market capitalisation of nearly US$300 billion, around 200 subsidiaries and total revenue exceeding $170 billion in 2025, with operations focused on AI, semiconductors and energy.

In Việt Nam, SK Group has invested more than $3.5 billion in leading enterprises. Key projects include the Quỳnh Lập gas-fired power project worth about $2.2 billion with the PetroVietnam Power Corporation and Nghệ An Sugar, a semiconductor chip testing socket plant in Phú Thọ, and an eco-friendly biodegradable materials plant in Hải Phòng.

The group is studying large-scale investment opportunities in energy infrastructure, AI data centres and other sectors that match both its strengths and Việt Nam's development priorities. — VNA/VNS