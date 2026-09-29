Foreign vessel crew member rescued at sea after suspected inhalation of toxic gas

HCM CITY — A SAR 272 rescue vessel operated by the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre has completed an emergency medical rescue mission involving a foreign vessel crew member on Monday, and has returned to its station in Phước Thắng Ward, HCM City, on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre received an emergency request from MSC Việt Nam Co., Ltd. for medical assistance and rescue support for a crew member of the of the Liberia-flagged MSC HERMES III who had developed abnormal symptoms, including vomiting, before losing consciousness.

His condition was described as critical and potentially life-threatening.

At the time the rescue request was made, the MSC HERMES III (IMO No. 9350317) was heading towards Buoy No. 0 in Vũng Tàu Ward to carry out repairs and maintenance.

Immediately after receiving the request, the centre provided initial medical advice and established a medical consultation link.

At 9:15pm on Monday, it dispatched the specialised SAR 272 rescue vessel, stationed at the centre's wharf in Phước Thắng Ward, to carry out the mission.

Two medical personnel from the HCM City Border Guard also accompanied the rescue team to provide on-site medical assistance and emergency care for the victim.

The rescue forces maintained communication and closely coordinated with the MSC HERMES III and relevant authorities to implement the most effective rescue plan and minimise the time needed to bring the injured crew member ashore.

In the early morning of Tuesday, the SAR 272 arrived at the centre's wharf and handed the patient over to the relevant authorities for transfer to hospital for further treatment. — VNS