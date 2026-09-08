Đà Nẵng fines dozens of accommodation facilities over foreigner residence reporting violations

ĐÀ NẴNG — Police in Đà Nẵng have fined 34 accommodation facilities and 33 foreigners for violating regulations on residence and temporary residence reporting, with total penalties reaching VNĐ689 million (about US$26,400).

Colonel Trần Thị Thu Trang, head of the Immigration Management Division under the Đà Nẵng City Police, said this is the outcome of a campaign to inspect and address violations related to the residence and activities of foreigners in the central coastal city, which has become a popular destination for foreign tourists to Việt Nam.

During the campaign, the Immigration Management Division, in coordination with police units and local authorities, inspected 781 accommodation facilities across the city.

The inspections combined enforcement with communication and guidance, with authorities reminding accommodation providers of their obligations to properly declare the temporary residence of foreign guests.

The campaign identified 34 accommodation establishments that violated regulations on temporary residence declarations for foreigners. Authorities also detected 33 foreigners who had violated Vietnamese law.

The combined fines for the violations totalled VNĐ689 million.

Colonel Trang said inspections had been carried out comprehensively, with a focus on key areas where foreigners reside and operate.

The campaign is intended not only to detect and handle violations but also to improve awareness among foreigners, accommodation providers, organisations and enterprises that sponsor or employ foreign workers.

The Immigration Management Division said it would continue reviewing local conditions and strengthening inspections to promptly detect and strictly handle violations of immigration and residence regulations. — VNS