Vietnamese workers have to pay up to $4,800 for employment abroad: Report

HÀ NỘI — The average amount paid by migrant workers to secure employment abroad decreased by 23.8 per cent, from VNĐ164.9 million (US$6,300) in 2021 to VNĐ125.7 million ($4,800) last year.

These findings were revealed in a recent report titled 'In-depth analysis report of costs borne by Vietnamese workers for employment abroad: Statistical Sustainable Development Goal Indicator 10.7.1.', released at a workshop on Tuesday in Hà Nội.

The report was prepared by the National Statistics Office of Việt Nam (NSO), drawing on data from the 2025 Labour Force Survey and the 2025 In-depth Survey of Migrant Workers with technical support from the International Organisation for Migration for the survey and analysis, and funding from the EU and the Government of Sweden.

During the workshop, experts and representatives from ministries, United Nations agencies, development partners and other relevant organisations discussed the role of official labour migration statistics in informing policymaking, strengthening labour migration governance, protecting migrant workers and monitoring Việt Nam’s progress towards the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under the report, average earnings during the first month of employment abroad increased by 25.4 per cent, from VNĐ22.4 million ($860) to VNĐ28.1 million ($1,080).

NSO Director General Nguyễn Thị Hương said that Việt Nam continues to make progress in gathering comprehensive, reliable and timely statistical data to monitor labour migration.

“Statistical data provides a more comprehensive picture of Vietnamese workers employed abroad, their migration journeys and the factors influencing their migration decisions. In doing so, it provides evidence to support research and analysis, as well as the monitoring of development goals,” she said.

SDG Indicator 10.7.1, which measures the total costs borne by workers to obtain employment abroad as a proportion of their earnings during the first month of employment at their destination, fell from 7.4 in 2021 to 4.5 last year. This means that the average cost of securing employment abroad was equivalent to approximately 4.5 months of earnings last year, compared with 7.4 months in 2021.

In addition to the overall findings, the report provides analyses based on gender, area of residence, skill level, destination country and job-search channel, highlighting the diversity of characteristics and experiences among different groups of Vietnamese workers employed abroad.

Gonzalo Serrano De La Rosa, deputy head of cooperation for the EU Delegation to Việt Nam, said: “Migration is not only a labour issue, but also a development issue that requires cooperation across institutions, sectors and borders.

“By investing in people, knowledge and informed policymaking, we can help ensure that labour mobility supports sustainable development and creates lasting benefits for societies and economies."

The 2025 In-depth Survey of Migrant Workers also provides additional insights into specific aspects of the labour migration experience, including working conditions, access to support mechanisms, employment status upon return, the use of acquired skills and intentions to migrate again in the future.

These findings shed further light on the factors shaping migrant workers’ experiences and provide evidence to support policy analysis.

Emelie Rennerfelt, deputy head of mission at the Swedish Embassy in Việt Nam, said: “Reliable data is essential for understanding where progress is happening and where further action is needed. Behind every statistic is a worker making a life-changing decision about their future."

“As Việt Nam strives to reduce the costs of migrating for work and strengthen protections for its workers, we also see how decent working conditions and ethical recruitment practices across supply chains can reinforce these gains."

“In a region where people move not only for economic opportunities, but increasingly in response to climate pressures, responsible recruitment and fair labour standards are becoming even more critical,” she added.

Looking ahead, the report recommends continued efforts to strengthen the international labour migration data system, improve the continuity and comparability of data, and enhance the effective use of data in policy development and implementation.

These efforts are important for advancing safe and orderly migration and strengthening the protection of migrant workers’ rights and legitimate interests. — VNS