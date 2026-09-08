HCM City’s Thống Nhất Hospital performs its 1st living-donor liver transplant surgery

HCM CITY — HCM City-based Thống Nhất Hospital, a major public hospital under the health ministry's management, said on Tuesday that it successfully performed its first ever living-donor liver transplantation with support from the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hà Nội.

The recipient, a 50-year-old man, had been diagnosed with liver cancer and cirrhosis from hepatitis B and C along with type-2 diabetes, and was in critical condition.

He had been hospitalised multiple times with severe complications.

The donor, the patient’s 29-year-old younger brother, voluntarily donated a portion of his liver.

On August 22, an eight-hour operation was successfully conducted by experts from the two hospitals.

The two men were then moved to the intensive care unit for monitoring.

The patient remains in stable condition with well-functioning graft liver performance.

His haematological and biochemical indicators have improved significantly, and are gradually returning to normal ranges.

Medical staff continue to closely monitor graft function, potential complications, and the patient’s overall recovery.

The donor has been discharged and is recovering at home under medical supervision.

Assoc Prof Dr Lê Đình Thanh, Director of Thống Nhất Hospital, said the transplantation was the result of long-term preparation, spanning the development of medical protocols, training, infrastructure upgrades, and interdisciplinary coordination.

The achievement demonstrates the progress made by the hospital in organ transplantation capabilities, he said.

Lieutenant General Professor Dr. Lê Hữu Song, director of 108 Military Central Hospital, acclaimed Thống Nhất Hospital for succeeding in what is a complex and challenging protocol in its very first attempt.

The 108 Military Central Hospital would continue supporting Thống Nhất in mastering liver transplantation to better serve patients in the southern region, he said.

In 2024, the two had signed an agreement for the transfer of liver transplantation techniques.

With this feat, the southern region has seven medical facilities offering liver transplantation, all in HCM City: Chợ Rẫy Hospital, University Medical Centre, Children’s Hospital 2, Military Hospital 175, Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital, Vinmec Central Park International Hospital, as well as Thống Nhất Hospital. —VNS