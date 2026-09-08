Mother, two children killed in tragic truck-motorbike collision in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — A tragic collision between a truck and a motorbike in Phước Tân Ward, the southern city of Đồng Nai on Tuesday morning left three people dead, including two children, and another child seriously injured.

Initial reports said that at around 8.15am, a truck was travelling from National Highway 51 towards Bùi Văn Hòa Street in Phước Tân Ward. Upon reaching the Gate 11 intersection, the truck collided with a motorbike ridden by a woman carrying three children.

The force of the collision threw all four people on the motorbike onto the road. The woman riding the motorbike and two children – aged two and six – died at the scene, while another child sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by local residents.

At the scene, the motorbike was severely damaged and was found near the truck’s front wheel and undercarriage. Personal belongings and vehicle debris were scattered across the road.

At the time of the accident, heavy traffic in the area caused localised congestion.

Traffic police and other professional units of the Đồng Nai City Police promptly arrived at the scene, cordoning it off and regulating traffic to ease congestion.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. — VNS