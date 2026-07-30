Hà Nội sets rules for digital investment map

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has introduced a new regulatory framework for the management and operation of its Digital Investment Map, a data-driven platform designed to centralise information on investment projects, improve coordination among government agencies and enhance the city's investment promotion efforts.

The regulations were issued under Decision No. 3669/QĐ-UBND, signed by Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Nguyễn Xuân Lưu, establishing principles, responsibilities and coordination mechanisms for managing, operating and exploiting the city's software platform for investment attraction projects, known as the Hanoi Investment Map.

The regulation comprises three chapters and 13 articles, governing cooperation among municipal departments, agencies, commune- and ward-level people's committees and organisations, units and individuals involved in proposing, managing and implementing investment projects.

It applies to all relevant city agencies and local administrations, except military units.

The primary objective is to ensure a unified, coordinated and efficient approach to identifying investment opportunities and promoting projects across the capital.

The city also aims to maximise the combined strengths of government agencies in attracting investment, expanding market opportunities and promoting Hà Nội's investment potential while making more efficient use of public resources and avoiding overlapping responsibilities during project implementation.

The Digital Investment Map is expected to become a centralised database that supports the city's investment promotion activities through integrated project information and standardised data management.

Under the new framework, the Hanoi Department of Finance has been designated as the standing agency responsible for developing, managing and operating the software platform.

The department will administer the system, manage administrator accounts and grant user access and permissions to participating agencies in accordance with operational requirements.

Each participating department, agency and local authority will receive two user accounts to manage project information within its area of responsibility, including one account dedicated to data entry and another for content editing and verification.

Agencies responsible for proposing or managing investment projects must update project information, databases and related images within four working days after new data has been approved or supplemented.

The Hanoi Department of Finance will then review and approve the information for publication on the system within another four working days after the data has been uploaded. If the department determines that project information is incomplete or inaccurate, it will request the responsible agency to revise and update the data before publication.

The regulation also requires participating agencies to periodically organise review meetings to evaluate implementation results, exchange operational experience and propose solutions to improve coordination whenever necessary.

Authorised users will access the software platform through dedicated accounts issued by the Department of Finance, allowing them to update and manage information relating to investment projects under their respective jurisdictions.

The regulation establishes a standardised four-step workflow for updating information on the Digital Investment Map.

The process begins with information collection by the responsible agency, followed by data editing, uploading and updating by authorised personnel. Department heads then conduct a final review and quality control before the Department of Finance publishes the information on the platform.

The structured workflow is intended to improve the consistency, accuracy and reliability of investment data while ensuring that information released through the system remains up-to-date.

Alongside data governance, the regulation introduces comprehensive cybersecurity and information security requirements to safeguard the digital platform.

Individuals granted user accounts, as well as the agencies responsible for managing those accounts, will be fully accountable for all activities carried out using their assigned credentials.

Users are required to change their passwords immediately upon receiving access, maintain the confidentiality of login information and promptly notify the Department of Finance if passwords are lost, stolen or suspected of being used without authorisation.

The regulation also establishes procedures for handling personnel changes to ensure uninterrupted operation of the system.

When authorised users are transferred, reassigned, resign or retire, the agencies managing them must ensure that system accounts and all related project databases are formally handed over within two working days following the competent authority's decision.

The requirement aims to ensure the continuous operation of the Digital Investment Map while maintaining data integrity and protecting confidential information throughout personnel transitions. — BIZHUB/VNS