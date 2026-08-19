Đà Nẵng advances grassroots digital transformation

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng has been at the forefront of implementing the National Digital Transformation Programme, particularly in public services.

The city identifies online public services as a cornerstone of government digitalisation, aiming to provide faster, more accessible, and transparent services to the public and businesses.

Local authorities in Đà Nẵng have proactively adopted technology and innovative solutions to build digital government at the grassroots level.

The digitalisation of administrative units and public services is based on a unified digital platform, allowing people to provide information one time and enabling authorities to use it when needed.

Đà Nẵng plans to make public services more proactive and automated by digitalising one-stop service centres to speed up the processing of administrative procedures.

Grassroots digitalisation is a key part of its efforts to build a digital government, economy, and society.

All 94 wards and communes have implemented grassroots digitalisation measures to reduce processing times and improve transparency, including applications for monitoring and managing activities.

Hòa Cường Ward was selected by the National Agency for Digital Transformation under the Ministry of Science and Technology to pilot a system that fully digitalises public records and stores them on a single, unified platform.

The system enables the ward to establish a digital administrative platform at the grassroots level and integrate data, applications, and management tools into a unified system.

The model represents a proactive approach to digitalisation, with data as the foundation, technology as the tool, and more efficient public services as the ultimate goal.

Trương Thanh Dũng, chairman of the Hòa Cường People’s Committee, said the key difference between the new model and previous manual systems is its unified platform, which allows people to handle paperwork and make inquiries online, making administrative procedures more convenient and efficient.

Ngũ Hành Sơn Ward has also been operating a management dashboard and administrative mini-app on the Zalo messaging platform.

The dashboard contains data from 18 sectoral groups and 76 integrated items, all synchronised with the city’s data platform.

Nguyễn Hòa, chairman of the Ngũ Hành Sơn People’s Committee, said the ward’s digital platforms demonstrated its efforts to improve administrative efficiency in line with the requirements of urban development.

They also enable data to be synchronised with the city’s systems, improving management and supervision.

The city achieved several significant results in implementing National Project 06 on developing population data, identification, and electronic authentication applications for national digital transformation in 2022-25.

They include more effective filtering, enrichment, and use of data, improved access to the national population database, and the digitalisation of documents and administrative procedures.

Vũ Minh Sang, a resident of Liên Chiểu Ward, said: “Doing paperwork used to be a hassle because of the large number of people and long waiting times, but now we can do everything online with clear instructions, making the process much faster.”

Nguyễn Thanh Lịch, chairman of the Liên Chiểu People’s Committee, said the ward is home to many temporary residents and workers in industrial zones, resulting in great demand for administrative services, particularly at one-stop service centres.

Officers often had to spent five to seven minutes walking each person through the procedures, slowing down the entire process.

The ward has therefore accelerated digitalisation in monitoring and managing activities, aiming to reduce processing times and improve transparency.

The city People’s Committee’s Plan No. 237/KH-UBND for 2026 sets goals in three key areas: digital government, digital economy, and digital society.

To build a digital government, the city aims to achieve a digital transformation rate of 0.75, make all administrative procedures available online, integrate AI support into 90 per cent of administrative procedures, and digitalise all records of public employees.

Nguyễn Thanh Hồng, director of the city Department of Science and Technology, said the grassroots digitalisation demonstrated progress in implementing Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on developing science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The initial results would provide a foundation for further research, refinement, and expansion of various administrative models, he said.

The department would work with local authorities to provide guidance and support on digital infrastructure, data, platforms, information security, and other digital solutions, he added. — VNS