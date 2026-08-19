HCM City to integrate IoT into smart transport infrastructure

HCM CITY— HCM City plans to integrate Internet of Things (IoT) technology into transport infrastructure to improve traffic management, safety, and operational efficiency.

The plan will include the installation of sensors and smart monitoring devices in transport infrastructure projects, while IoT applications will also be used to prevent, detect and handle traffic violations.

The initiative is also in line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, which encourages the wider application of digital technologies to improve the efficiency of infrastructure management and public services.

Under the plan, the Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee has assigned the Department of Construction to lead the application of IoT in the construction, management, operation and maintenance of transport infrastructure.

The department will review and propose the integration of IoT sensors and smart monitoring equipment into transport projects involving the construction, renovation and upgrading of infrastructure across the city.

The city will also promote the research, testing and development of technologies for smart transport.

The Department of Science and Technology has been tasked with advising the municipal People's Committee on research, pilot projects, innovation and technology assessment related to IoT applications in smart transport.

It will also manage and guide scientific and technological projects involving IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in urban transport.

The department will coordinate with businesses, research institutes and universities to support research and development, technology ownership and the domestic production of IoT equipment and platforms.

It will also participate in assessing technologies, technical standards and the effectiveness of IoT applications in smart transport.

The development of domestic IoT technologies and platforms is also consistent with Resolution 57's orientation of strengthening technological innovation and enhancing national capacity in strategic digital technologies.

Mobilising resources

To ensure sufficient resources for implementation, the Department of Finance will coordinate with relevant agencies to develop mechanisms to mobilise social resources through public-private partnerships (PPP), sponsorships and aid for transport IoT projects.

It will also study and issue detailed guidance on the use of local budget funds for the regular maintenance and repair of roadside IoT equipment after such equipment is handed over to commune-level authorities for management.

Meanwhile, the HCM City Police will lead the application of IoT technology in maintaining traffic order and safety, as well as preventing, detecting and handling traffic violations.

The police will establish coordination mechanisms between specialised agencies and local authorities to receive and process information on traffic incidents, including congestion, accidents and violations detected by IoT systems.

The police will also coordinate the sharing and use of data from cameras, sensors and monitoring systems for State management and public security.

Cybersecurity, information security and personal data protection will also be incorporated into the development and operation of the city's transport IoT systems.

Connecting data

Effective data connection, sharing and analysis will be essential to ensuring that information collected by IoT devices can support traffic management.

The city's Digital Transformation Centre will coordinate with agencies under the Ministry of Construction to integrate, connect and share data between IoT platforms and the city's common digital platforms and shared data warehouse.

The centre will also lead the application of AI and big data in smart transport and provide guidance on procedures for updating field data in the city's smart transport system.

At the grassroots level, People's Committees of communes, wards and special administrative zones will prioritise and coordinate the implementation of information technology projects connected to smart transport IoT applications.

These will include traffic and public security cameras, traffic flow monitoring devices and other IoT equipment.

Local authorities will share relevant data with the Department of Construction, HCM City Police and other agencies.

Officials said stronger data connectivity and wider use of IoT technologies would also contribute to the implementation of Resolution 57 by supporting digital transformation in urban management and the development of smart city infrastructure.

The integration of IoT into transport infrastructure and the connection of data collected from field devices are expected to improve the management, operation and maintenance of transport facilities, while gradually completing the city's smart transport system. — VNS